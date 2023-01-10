The Ancient Origins of New Year’s Celebrations

New Year's is a time of celebration, resolutions, and traditions. It marks the start of a new year and is celebrated on different dates depending on one's cultural or religious background. In the Western world, New Year's Eve is celebrated annually on December 31st as well as January 1st for New Year's Day. In the East, it is usually celebrated in March around the vernal equinox for Persian New Year and other such spring festivals like Holi in India. The ancient Babylonian calendar began celebrating New Year from mid-March to mid-April which was then replaced by Nisanu or Akitu – a religious feast dedicated to Marduk, their god of storms and fertility.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

This tradition has been passed down over generations and continues to be observed by many today with public celebrations, fireworks shows, and holidays marking this special day in March/April or December/January depending on where you are located in the world. Christianity also incorporated many of these pagan customs into their celebrations – beginning with Christmas which was originally connected to pagan solstice observances before being moved to its current date near December 25th so it could be aligned with Jesus’ birthdate. Similarly, Easter has roots in ancient Babylonian fertility rites but now celebrates Christ’s resurrection during springtime every year instead along with other holidays like Halloween (originally Samhain).

The same goes for New Year’s. The earliest known record of New Year celebrations dates back to 2000 BC in ancient Mesopotamia. It was believed that the first day of the year was determined by when the first new moon occurred after the vernal equinox. This marked the start of their new year festival called Akitu and marked a time when they celebrated their gods and reigned in a new king if needed. Later on, during Babylonian times, this shifted from being determined by an equinox to being based on when the first visible crescent moon appeared after an autumn equinox or spring equinox depending on which region you were in. This is why today’s modern New Year celebration occurs around March every year as it marks the beginning of springtime for most countries around the world – through some still celebrate it at different times or even different days depending on where you are located and what tradition your family follows with regards to celebrating this holiday throughout history.

In 46 BC, the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar established January 1 as the first day of the new year. This was done as part of his reform of the Roman calendar, which was based on the solar year. The new calendar, known as the Julian calendar, was named after Caesar, and it became the most widely used calendar in the world.

Year celebrations have been around since ancient times, with historians believing that the Babylonians were the first to celebrate New Year’s Day around 2000 BC. The ancient Egyptians also celebrated a day festival at the start of their agricultural year, which was marked by an annual flood. This New Year celebration also had religious significance and typically took place on the 31st of December or January 1st depending on how they decided to calculate it back then. The modern-day calendar was introduced in 46 BC when Julius Caesar established it as a solar-based calendar, so this meant that the new calendar was linked to springtime and thus became March 1st.

This is why New Year’s Day was celebrated on March 1st until 1582 when Pope Gregory XIII made changes to the calendar. January 1st has been the official start of the new year ever since. New Year's is a time for old friends and family to come together, making new memories while cherishing old ones. Popular rituals include drinking champagne, sharing a midnight kiss, and watching fireworks! People also commonly share resolutions for the upcoming year and make wishes for good fortune. Special New Year's playlists are created with everyone's favorite songs that capture everything from joy to nostalgia - there’s always that perfect song that captures your emotion perfectly.