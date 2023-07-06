Convenient Ways to Obtain Vital Records: Online, Phone, or In Person

You can now request a Birth, Death, or Marriage Certificate online or by phone at www.vitalchek.com or 1-877-523-2659.

Alternatively, you can visit the City Clerk's office during business hours or submit your request by mail.

For more information and application forms, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/vitalrecords.

The cost for a certified vital record is $15, with additional copies costing $6 each.

Payment options at the City Clerk's office include cash, credit/debit cards, and checks payable to the City of Biddeford.