Biddeford, ME

Convenient Ways to Obtain Vital Records: Online, Phone, or In Person

Maine Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3ViI_0nI4uPjM00

You can now request a Birth, Death, or Marriage Certificate online or by phone at www.vitalchek.com or 1-877-523-2659.

Alternatively, you can visit the City Clerk's office during business hours or submit your request by mail.

For more information and application forms, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/vitalrecords.

The cost for a certified vital record is $15, with additional copies costing $6 each.

Payment options at the City Clerk's office include cash, credit/debit cards, and checks payable to the City of Biddeford.

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

