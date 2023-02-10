Opinion: Uplifting Myself when I feel Drained and Demotivated

Mahnoor Chaudhry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCNSx_0kixFj3200
Photo byMaddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

We all experience demotivation in our lives at a certain point because we are human and it’s normal. We as a human can’t be energetic, full of motivation, and perfect all the time. So as a human, I also go through mood swings, and demotivation in my life, and feels purposeless sometimes. So, what I do to uplift myself in this situation?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwhu8_0kixFj3200
Photo byCarli Jeen on Unsplash

Here are some quick and magical ways that work well in boosting my mood and mental health:

#1. Writing

Whenever I feel drained I started writing about the things that disturbed me. I start writing what’s inside my head. Because sometimes mess inside your head could be the entire reason for your poor mental health. The stucked and unsolved thoughts can make you emotionally and physically drained. Sometimes we cannot talk about a thing verbally but when we start writing about that thing, it takes away. I always feel better after writing about things.

#2. Watched Video

I watched videos to get motivation and uplift myself. Because sometimes you cannot motivate yourself on your own; so, some external help is needed. I listen to motivational videos and self-care videos. Self-care videos also distract my mind from the problem.

#3. Self Care

Self-care works magically. I get boosted by watching self-care videos and reading similar stuff. Mostly, an instructor reflects so much energy while encouraging and telling about caring for yourself that you can’t restrict yourself to get out of bed and start trying some stuff like listening to or reading. Such as I started cleansing my skin, cutting and shaping my nails, manicuring, pedicuring, and massaging my hair with oil. Self-care is a complete cure for anxiety or depression.

#4. Take a Bath

Taking bath is a medically proven way to improve your mental health. I take bath with a cold bath when I am in summer and warm water when I am in winter. Both ways serve good to relax my mind and body.

#5. Reading

Reading my favorite subject and writers also motivates me in many ways. Such as I love to read about different things I do not always stick to a single subject always. I pick my favorite subject of the moment and start reading it. It lets me forget about my worries and I totally indulged in my reading. I love to read about self-care articles, and books, I like to read money-making ideas, and I love to read astrological readings. They convert my thinking to another point from my problematic thoughts.

#6. Cooking

Cooking also serves so well when it comes to uplifting myself, boosting my mood, and improving my mental health. I am not a good chef nor do I am prepared food as it’s the duty of the majority of women. I only prepare my favorite food when I want to. Cooking your favorite food can improve your mood magically. And I enjoyed eating food that I prepare for myself with love.

#7. Listening Good Music

To be very honest, it does not serve good always. It works sometimes, or sometimes it just irritates me more. Once I was very fond of music, so at that time it was a good method to use to improve my mental health. But now I don’t enjoy listening to songs too much. So it works very less often good to me, however, it works sometimes.

#8. Spending Time in Nature

Spending time in nature can improve anyone’s mental health quickly. Listening to the cheering of birds, feeling the cold wind on my body, and seeing green grace improve my mental health to a greater extent. It gives me the energy to uplift myself from the current situation. It actually calms my mind and settled the noises inside my head.

Closing

These simple ways help me a lot in my demotivated and drained time. I do not try all the things together. It depends on the moment. As of now I am writing it makes me feel good. Sometimes I got a little motivation to cook so I go for it. It totally depends. But it never happen that I tried these things and I remained in my current situation. No, it always changes my mood to good. Try these things when you feel low on your energy and experiencing bad mental health — I hope it will help you as it helps me.

