The Feeling of Fulfilment When Finishing a Painting

Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

Painting is one of the most calming hobby you can do. It provides you with many thoughts and emotions that are difficult to put into words. When you engage in the creative process of painting, you may experience sensations of enjoyment, accomplishment, and confidence boost. For most artists, the ultimate purpose of painting is to achieve an aesthetically attractive output. Others, on the other hand, are concerned with what makes them feel good throughout the creative process. This is not a typical post on painting ideas or how to paint specific topics. This post will discuss something different: a narrative about the sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing a painting. So, if you want to feel better, keep reading. As a result, I hope that this will motivates you to take your paint and other materials and embark on your own painting journey.

Whatever sort of art you try to explore, whether, for enjoyment, stress reduction, or merely to gain new skills, there is always a sense of completion at the end. Do you know why? It’s because our bodies produce endorphins, which are feel-good hormones that help alleviate stress and anxiety. Have you ever tried doing something you enjoy? How did you feel before, during, and after the process? Happy? Relaxed? Relieved? Fulfilled? Perhaps you’ve had a sense of accomplishment when doing something you enjoy, such as writing, dancing, cooking, baking, and so on. The pleasure that comes from goal achievement connected to your love and/or creativity is frequently inexplicable.

Every day is a fresh challenge for a painter to discover new ideas to keep the artistic flow alive. There are days when ideas flow freely, but this is not always the case. There are days when I feel like my creative impulses have been drained and my creativity has been put to the test. However, some days are still enjoyable; it’s like an extra challenge. I continue to paint regardless of how discouraged I feel, so I collect my canvas, paint palette, acrylic paints, palette knives, and any equipment I need for the day. On days like this, I generally create abstract-themed artwork since there is no judgment or objectivity; it’s just about trusting my instincts and going with my gut. Thus, abstract painting is all about trusting the process. There are no mistakes, only doors to fresh insights and findings.

In all my years of making artwork, not only paintings, I’ve learned something that has inspired many others to turn their stress and unhappiness into something beautiful like art: you don’t have to be a true “artist” to create artwork. I never obtained official art education, however, I like reading art books and taking small painting lessons on YouTube. But the point is, you don’t need an art degree to start painting; simply trust your intuition and get some art supplies. So, if you’re hunting for things that will make you feel fulfilled and complete, I definitely recommend painting because it not only helps your mental health but also your physical health and brain function.

As I indulge myself in the creative process of painting, it feels that the sense of fulfilment that comes with finishing a painting is already flowing through my veins, even though I haven’t created the painting completely. It’s as if all of my senses are brightened and linked, something I don’t typically feel when doing something else. Simply painting makes me happy. It helps me feel complete and at peace. Every brushstroke, every color decision, and every pattern I create are all part of the process. I don’t rush; I proceed slowly and deliberately so that I may appreciate the process even more. As a result, it provides me more time to consider the ultimate goal. When all of the work is completed, the most difficult portion begins the drying and waiting period.

It feels like an eternity waiting for my artwork to dry completely. I’m happy to touch it, but I don’t want to destroy it since it could smudge. So I attempt to divert my attention by looking at already completed artwork, going shopping, or reading a book. After a day or two, my painting is finally finished.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there. Before I varnish the canvas for the finishing touches, I need to sign my work. After signing and varnishing the canvas, it’s ready to quit, and I need to look at it to get a sense of the spirit of my artwork and hard work. It’s highly emotional knowing that every step has that feeling of fulfilment while finishing a painting, even if it’s not totally done. However, this is the final stage, and I simply need to hang the artwork someplace in my house. Because the vestiges of my soul are left behind on that canvas, it means a lot to me.

Everyone’s journey to painting is different. Now that I’ve told you about my journey, I hope it has encouraged you to embark on a new artistic journey with your canvas, paint palette, brushes, and colors. Art is great, and it provides you with happiness, contentment, joy, and confidence, among other sensations. So, start painting and experience the pleasure of making art!

© Mahnoor Chaudhry