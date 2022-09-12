Opinion: Sketching is Essential in Art because it Serves as a Structure or Backbone for the Painting

Sketching Photo by Goashape on Unsplash

Sketching is essential in art because it serves as a structure or backbone for the painting. Sketching will serve as a solid base for your artwork. Learning to draw and sketch is critical to your journey to becoming an artist. Sketching will help you identify your style and educate you on other important aspects of painting, such as shape, form, light, and shadow. In the world of contemporary art, sketching and drawing are essential.

Sketching helps you exercise your hand, mind, and eyes, providing numerous benefits that can be applied in daily life. It also has healing properties and cognitive benefits; thus, sketching is imperative! You only need to start sketching; it will feel unnatural and uncomfortable at first because it includes all of the brainstorming, but as you progress and practice, you will fall in love with sketching.

Let’s go over in more detail why sketching is essential!

Sketching in art is essential due to the following reasons:

1. Enhances creativity

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash

Sketching is essential because it allows the mind to think uniquely, promoting open-mindedness and creativity. And continuous sketching will help you develop your personal development and problem-solving skills. Because of these characteristics, your critical thinking skills will improve, resulting in new insights and creative ideas.

2. Improves focus and strategic thinking

Photo by Arjan de Jong on Unsplash

Sketching has numerous cognitive and cerebral benefits. When we sketch, our brains work faster because we are brainstorming, releasing endorphins, and forming new connections and pathways. Our brain has two sides; when we sketch, we use both sides efficiently, the right side for creativity and the left side for logical thinking. As a result, it aids in the development of the ability to focus and even think strategically.

3. Improves overall health

Photo by אפרת גמבש on Unsplash

Sketching is beneficial for relaxation and stress relief because it requires us to focus on the details of our surroundings, which is similar to meditation. Spontaneous drawing or sketching can help relieve stress because you don’t have to concentrate all the time.

For example, if you sketch it first, it will help you refine it to its essence, and then you will be able to figure out how to communicate it to your painting. Sketching is a tool that can help you figure out your composition. You will also better understand the subject matter of the things you want to paint. And, thanks to sketching, you can identify the essential areas you wish to include in your painting and ideally bring the viewers’ attention! That is why, before painting, you should sketch!

In sketching, you can quickly draw or frame your ideas on the sheet before moving on to painting. You can also experiment with the tonal values and choose whether or not to include the items. It is not required to sketch before painting. However, if you want to be a professional artist, it is much better to go step by step and frame your ideas perfectly before painting. As a result, sketching is essential! However, if you are simply painting as a hobby, you can begin with the brushstrokes and start painting.

© Mahnoor Chaudhry