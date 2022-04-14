Opinion: Health Benefits of Paintings

Photo by Timon Klauser on Unsplash

You, as a child, might love to do painting, but later, somewhere in life, you might forget about it. Didn't painting bring joy to you when you were a child? Don't you most often crave it? If someone loved to do painting as a child but lost it in life hustle later—find the love for painting inside your heart, it is still present somewhere in the corner of your heart. Painting doesn't only bring joy—it is relaxing as well. Ask the 100 artists why they do painting; their answer might differ in some aspects, but the common part of their answer will be "painting is relaxing."

Other than the fun factor, painting has lots of health benefits:

Relieve Stress:

I never hear a person saying they didn't enjoy the painting, or painting has increased their stress level. Painting has an incredibly relaxing effect and reduces the stress level. During the painting, your focus will be on your work, and you will forget about the rest of the world—it is a magical effect of painting that you might forget about everything when you are playing with your colors and canvas. It meditates your mind and body by bringing positive energy—you gain positive energy because doing painting brings happiness.

Expand Creative Growth:

God blessed every human with lots of talent and creativity. We all are creative—less or more, but we all are. While painting, you will meet your creative self—this will help boost your self-confidence. It is not important to create something perfect. The joy of painting doesn't belong to perfection. It makes you feel good because you are creating something on your own—no matter what it is and how it looks. Even stroking the brush on canvas haphazardly will create something new. Painting is beautiful in all forms. Creating something new is actually the real definition of creativity—not perfection. Painting stimulates your creative growth.

Develop Dedication and Determination:

While creating a painting, you might go through many mistakes and challenges. By identifying your mistakes, you become more determined to turn out your painting as expected. You concentrate on your mistakes and find out their solution. You work like your own boss. It makes you determined.

Develop Critical Thinking:

It might sound surprising, but yes, painting also develops critical thinking. You think about every aspect to find out solution whenever you face a challenge while painting. It gradually develops critical thinking habits in you. Painting boosts your motor skill as well.

Cultivates Emotional Growth:

Many painters believe that releasing emotions through artwork is a helpful experience. As artists pour their emotion on the canvas, they can also evaluate and understand the factors that contribute to mood swings. Practicing different kinds of paintings helps an artist understand and find the stimulating factors of emotions like happiness, sadness, love, or anger. Most artists heal themselves through abstract paintings.

Stimulates an Optimistic Attitude:

Paintings provide a comfortable environment for the artist, where artists feel deeper and explore their own creativity and encourage a more optimistic approach to life. The reward of creating visually appealing artwork that others admire offers the painter a feeling of pride and happiness in work, which assists in boosting self-esteem and encourages people to reach new levels of skill. Painting helps build a healthy mind at every age, and it is never too late for a refreshed hobby. Painting can help generate a happy mood in the artist and the people around them.

Strengthens Memory:

Painting increases intellect through ideational visualization and implementation, plus boosting cognitive skills. People using creative outlets such as writing, painting, and drawing have less chance of developing memory loss illnesses when they get older.

Painting has lots of physical and health benefits. Painting provides you with a separate world to live in. You get a depth to dive, and it also polishes your thinking, vision, and personality. Paintings are the best way to meditate your mind.