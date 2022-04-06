Opinion: Arts Invites us to Encounter Spirituality

Be Focused on Work. Fuel your Passion.

We as humans are obsessed with different things in our lives. Everyone is different in their interest, passions, goals, or dreams. Some people are very determined to their goals while some people fed up halfway to their journey very easily. There is a variety of people who differs from each other in every aspect of their life. Most people are mad after some particular things, which means they have a single obsession in their life. For instance, some people might be crazy about money. Many people are obsessed to become famous personalities. Lots of people might want to be doctors, engineers, or artists, etc. But the little strange category is those people who want to do lots of things at a time. I am talking about multi-passionate people. These people want to do lots of things in this little life. They are not limited to a single dream or passion. Yes, I also belong to this strange or little crazy category. This might sound extraordinary or excellent to have lots of passion or goals in life but practically it’s not that easy to perform well in all directions. Multi passionate people are more prone to be distracted easily. They also experienced additional challenges in their journey. I was observing myself and the performance of my work from the last few months. I was facing hurdles on my way to whatever I was doing. I decided to rule out what this hurdle is that hindered my excellency in work. I concluded it's a “distraction.” After being clear about the reason, now it was time to find out the solution. I work on it and I find some ways to be less distracted while working on particular tasks. This works for me, I hope it will work for you as well.