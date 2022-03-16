Opinion: Body-shaming is Dangerous

Mahnoor Chaudhry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI8Tv_0egj99E200
Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

Body shaming is an act to judge someone based on physical appearance. It is practiced by making inappropriate remarks about another person’s body. People are becoming habitual to do criticism. Some people criticise others on weight, size, look, color, skin, pimples, height, or even race. Most frequently, criticism is subjected to an overweight person, though skinny people also face body-shaming a lot. Furthermore, body shamer also targets people, who have pimples, oily skin, shorter or taller height, the high pitch of voice in men, harsh voice in women, amputation (if someone loses his/her body part after surgery), to make them feel ashamed.

People practice body shaming not only in real life but also they do it on social media. Body shaming is everywhere. We can see it in the newspapers, magazines, movies, television shows, talk between friends, schools, colleges, universities, and social media. Body shamers throw nasty comments towards others and are sometimes used in poor-taste comedy. Nobody has a right to make another person feel bad about his/her body. Everyone is free to live in this world comfortably. The consequences of body shaming are dangerous, whether you’re criticizing yourself or someone else, and can lead to mental health problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRvs4_0egj99E200
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Why is body shaming dangerous?

Body shaming is not a good act in any way. Body shaming came from people who are habitually letting down others. Body shamers don’t even realize, how it can impact another person. Many pieces of research have shown that body-shaming causes many health issues including mental health and physical health. When people throw bad compliments on someone’s height, weight, look, color, skin, body, behaviors, or appearance. It directly affects the mind of the victim. Body shaming gradually starts destroying a person’s own personality. A person can dissipate his/her self-esteem and confidence, who faces body-shaming by others. Studies have revealed body shaming can intensify problems with eating and it can cause depression. It makes an impact on mental health. Body shaming can alter the person’s perspective about his/ her own body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOrKp_0egj99E200
Photo by Sam Burriss on Unsplash

What should we do about body shaming?

We cannot change the mindset of people, neither we can control them. But, we can educate our minds about how to ignore the bad compliment of people and how to keep thinking positively about our bodies and personalities. We can restrain ourselves from entering the nasty cycle of body shaming.

1. Don’t do body shaming yourself

Everyone has bad times and moments when they feel they would want to correct something about themselves. Try to acquire who you are rather than condemning yourself for it. If you’re around people who are crying about their image, rather than participating in this, walk away and do something that makes you feel great about yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rokJ_0egj99E200
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

2. Use affirmation instead of negative self-talk

Shut the little voice in your head that reminds you that you are too obese or skinny, taller or shorter. flat or fat-breasted or any other ways in which you may sound the curse of the person who abused you. Replace these negative messages with affirmation concentrating on what you love about yourself. See yourself in the mirror and say it proudly that you are perfect in the way you are. You don’t have a need to be approved by others. Others have no right to decide about you, only you have. See what is good and right about your body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAHWi_0egj99E200
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

3. Always remember, you are more than just your body

If body shaming impacts you and you had started thinking negatively about yourself, remind yourself that you’re more than just your body. Even if you are unhappy with some features of your body, you have great significance as a human being apart from your bodily self. Your feelings, your emotions, your efforts — these all make a unique self of you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JcH0_0egj99E200
Photo by Giulia Bertelli on Unsplash

4. Find activities that make you happy

Being completely inactive is not good for us, mentally or physically. Find activities that feel good and help you grow happier with your body. Many activities don’t require money, such as exercising, dancing, or stretching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXXYF_0egj99E200
Photo by Robert V. Ruggiero on Unsplash

5. Explore and be grateful for the skin you get

When you are alone, spend time exploring yourself. Look at your body, appearance, and features. Look at your hands and be grateful for having them. Think about those, who don’t have hands and normal body parts (special people). Think that you are a complete human. Your lord created you in a unique way. Review your entire body with gratitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlbAT_0egj99E200
Photo by Amanda Dalbjörn on Unsplash

6. Make friends with food

Especially, if your abuser (body-shamer) tries to made you feel bad about your weight or restrict you to eating more. Don’t put attention to them. Make healthy food your friend. Find out your healthy and favorite food and keep your bounding strong with it by ignoring the complements of body shamers. You are in the care of your connection with food and your body now. Celebrate that freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sQOD_0egj99E200
Photo by Sander Dalhuisen on Unsplash

Final Thought:

All you need is to not pay attention to the people’s comments. You should understand that people with a healthy mind never criticize others in a toxic way. If a person is judging you based on your physical appearance, he/she itself is not a well-grown person. Because all humans are created beautiful and unique in different ways. Every human is free to live life without any discrepancy. Nobody is superior or inferior based on physical appearance, race, gender, or ethnicity.

© Mahnoor Chaudhry

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# body shaming# body shaming affects the menta# body shaming and mental health# stop body shaming# learn to love your body

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a creative writer. I cover different topics under my belt. My words are to raise, uplift and bring smile. I also share knowledge, information and glimpse of my own learning. Let’s educate the world together. Your appreciation and support is my backbone. Be with me here. Thanks!

286 followers

More from Mahnoor Chaudhry

Invite Spirituality into your Daily Life

Spirituality is more of an individual practice and has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose. It also relates to the process of developing beliefs around the meaning of life and connection with others.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Private Life is a Happy Life

It's turned into tough to live a private life in this modernised age. Technology, social media, internet, and so-called competitions of status are consuming us without even making us realize it. We are running behind very superficial things. People who dislike socialism have also chosen to live a social life just because it’s become a big need in this era. Very few people remain who prefer to live a private life over living a noisy social life. People who don’t prefer to be more socialised are not stuck to the so-called need of being social. And they are luckiest because they know the fact that “private life is a happy life.”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Writing is Responsibility

There are lots of writers on Medium, Vocal.media, Newsbreak, or on many other writing platforms. In fact, thousands of writers worldwide write differently based on their interests. Some prefer to write novels, stories, or scripts while some enjoy writing self-help, self-motivation, self-love, self-awareness, on the other hand. Many writers write in the medical niche, or others prefer to write money-making articles. All select their niche according to their grip on the topic, or interest, you can say. There is nothing bad about writing in your interested niche. All differ from one another in their niche or style. But all are common as a writer. Thus, as a writer, there are some responsibilities every single writer should take into count. Your writing skill is not for granted, thus it should not be taken for granted. Writing is a blessing or gift that should use in the right way.

Read full story
1 comments

I Choose Writing over my Job

If you read my previous stories in which I share some glimpses of my interest and passions, you might know me a bit (only by interest). As I shared before — about my writing journey, love for arts, devotion to reading books, and enjoyment of capturing moments — I share about myself less often in my friend's circle. Only a few very close friends know about what’s going on, on my side and others just think I am lazy or doing nothing — I enjoy their judgment about me. Thus, I don’t want to show them about my qualities because I don’t want any approval from them. In the end, I do everything for myself, not for them. My success and failure are all mine. And Showing off is not at all my choice.

Read full story

Be Focused on Work. Fuel your Passion.

We as humans are obsessed with different things in our lives. Everyone is different in their interest, passions, goals, or dreams. Some people are very determined to their goals while some people fed up halfway to their journey very easily. There is a variety of people who differs from each other in every aspect of their life. Most people are mad after some particular things, which means they have a single obsession in their life. For instance, some people might be crazy about money. Many people are obsessed to become famous personalities. Lots of people might want to be doctors, engineers, or artists, etc. But the little strange category is those people who want to do lots of things at a time. I am talking about multi-passionate people. These people want to do lots of things in this little life. They are not limited to a single dream or passion. Yes, I also belong to this strange or little crazy category. This might sound extraordinary or excellent to have lots of passion or goals in life but practically it’s not that easy to perform well in all directions. Multi passionate people are more prone to be distracted easily. They also experienced additional challenges in their journey. I was observing myself and the performance of my work from the last few months. I was facing hurdles on my way to whatever I was doing. I decided to rule out what this hurdle is that hindered my excellency in work. I concluded it's a “distraction.” After being clear about the reason, now it was time to find out the solution. I work on it and I find some ways to be less distracted while working on particular tasks. This works for me, I hope it will work for you as well.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Freelancing is not a Part-Time Job

When the word freelancing comes to mind, many people may think it’s magically easy work to get money. My opinion was also the same until I didn’t start working on the freelancing platforms officially. People may think it’s easy and require no effort. But it is not. Freelancing even requires more time than physical jobs that you do in the workplace. Freelancing is not a part-time job, it requires 24/7 duty and more skills.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Quora? How You can Earn Money by Using Quora?

What is Quora? How does it work? How can you make money by using Quora? How to sign up for Quora? How to use Quora? What is terms and condition of Quora to earn money, etc?I answered all these queries in this article.

Read full story

I Highly Condemn Inhumanity

As I am growing older, day by day I observe people more deeply. I observe people think superficially. Their judgments, vision, and perception are always based on superficial things. I am not saying all is wrong and I am right. I am just talking about the fact that we as humans are not worth being human. While humans are said to be the best creation of God. But humans forget they can be best based on their deeds, actions, kindness, and morals, not on their status and inhuman behaviours.

Read full story
3 comments

Spirituality is like the light that makes vision possible

Spirituality is a concept that may differ in some aspects from region to region or person to person. But the core of spirituality remains the same. Basically, spirituality is the broad notion of a belief in something beyond the self. It may involve religious beliefs focusing on the faith in a higher power, but it can also include a holistic belief in an individual association with others and to the world as a whole.

Read full story
23 comments

Show-off is not Important

Don’t showcase your happiness, success, achievement to people. As we know, people share their success stories, statutes, achievements, and happy relationships status on social media and in real life. Do you ever think why they do so? There might be several reasons. But the two main reasons are: First, they want to show how they are better than you and another reason is they want to share their happy moment with others to celebrate it together. There are two types of people by nature. The first category shows, how much self-obsessed they are. The second category includes pure people who want to share their happiness with others(they sharing is actually not to show off).

Read full story
2 comments

Women are Backbone of Nation Building

The national building is a multidimensional term, involving the entire nation at all levels. For the past few decades, remarkable social and political awareness has been awakened, particularly in women. There is a visible urge in them to strive for a better life. They are also keen to contribute towards the development of their nation and country. With the growing economic pressure, the income of a single member is not enough to feed all family members. Women are, therefore, keen to find means of adding to their family income.

Read full story
13 comments

I Learn Something New through the Process of Painting

What I am about to write is probably very obvious to all of you because if you are my constant reader, you might have an idea about my stories and interests. Most people choose art as their hobby or profession because they enjoy it. I am not a professional artist, but I choose art as my passion. Since my childhood, I make my bounds with drawing, painting, sketching, and other creative things. Perhaps it was not a conscious decision to link me with paintings. However, somewhere deep inside my heart, I was informed that I crave to create paintings. I realize, playing with colours, stroking on canvas, to create something new brings happiness to me.

Read full story
3 comments

In my Opinion Humans are Toxic not Social Media

People always blame social media for being toxic. I have a question for people who curse social media for everything. Is it social media that is toxic, or is it you? Do you ever think that social media is just a lifeless platform that depends on the human hands to be operated? Social media is nothing without human administration except being an app or platform. Then why do we blame the applications, platforms, and sources for every bad stuff?

Read full story
4 comments

What is the Importance of Self Love?

Many people ignore the importance of self-love because they don’t have an idea of how important it is. For them, self-love might be a superfluous theory. Some people might limit self-love to reading self-help books. It is important to understand that what exactly self-love is and how it works to keep your mind and body healthy. Who doesn’t want to be healthy physically or mentally? All people on this planet strive to keep their mental health good. We all want to be fit physically as well. We visit doctors, psychiatrists and therapists to improve our well-being. What if I told you, you can be healthy physically and mentally by practicing self-love?

Read full story
3 comments

Writing is Happiness

At a very young age, my journey of writing began. I remember the first time I wrote when I was an intermediate student. It was a piece of poetry that I showed to my mother. My mother gave me a pretty warm response. She shared my poem with the other family members to show them my creativity. Even though it was not a perfect piece of poetry nor, it sounded professional. However, it was written very nicely and creatively. I realise that the process of creative thinking, writing, exploring new words made me happy.

Read full story
2 comments

Reading books, Writing, Painting, and Photography is Love

I love to read books. I enjoy reading books, magazines, newspapers and reading online. Nowadays, I am following some writers on medium and enjoying reading their content. As the area of the internet makes progress, it brings many new ways to explore. Internet provides a variety of reading content with just one click away. These days medium is my library. From which I pick my favourite niche, writer, and publication to read. However, this is not the only thing. I have an enormous collection of books in hard form as well. Reading is the most joyful, pleasing, and productive habit. Reading books makes not only my time productive, yet it also nourishes my mind with a healthy amount of knowledge that plays a role in making me think more wisely.

Read full story

Career Troubles in Adulthood

In adulthood, setting a career is a major development milestone. Individuals who have difficulty setting in a career often go through stress and sadness. In recent years, the burden of getting a meaningful career has increased significantly. On average, people now turn to jobs seven times over their lives. This statistic shows both a rise in job opportunities and the modern accompanying challenges in finding the right job. In addition, people are now encouraged to give a meaningful number of hours to their jobs, both in the office environment and through technology outside of official office hours.

Read full story

Learn Self-love with Small Challenges

We all feel a lack of confidence at certain points in our life. Some people learn from the situations and avoid making mistakes next time. On the other hand, some people have lack of confidence by default because of their shy nature. If you feel that you are less confident, work on it to improve yourself. Challenge yourself to practice or adopt some healthy habits that can improve your self-confidence.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy