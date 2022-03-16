Opinion: Body-shaming is Dangerous

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

Body shaming is an act to judge someone based on physical appearance. It is practiced by making inappropriate remarks about another person’s body. People are becoming habitual to do criticism. Some people criticise others on weight, size, look, color, skin, pimples, height, or even race. Most frequently, criticism is subjected to an overweight person, though skinny people also face body-shaming a lot. Furthermore, body shamer also targets people, who have pimples, oily skin, shorter or taller height, the high pitch of voice in men, harsh voice in women, amputation (if someone loses his/her body part after surgery), to make them feel ashamed.

People practice body shaming not only in real life but also they do it on social media. Body shaming is everywhere. We can see it in the newspapers, magazines, movies, television shows, talk between friends, schools, colleges, universities, and social media. Body shamers throw nasty comments towards others and are sometimes used in poor-taste comedy. Nobody has a right to make another person feel bad about his/her body. Everyone is free to live in this world comfortably. The consequences of body shaming are dangerous, whether you’re criticizing yourself or someone else, and can lead to mental health problems.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Why is body shaming dangerous?

Body shaming is not a good act in any way. Body shaming came from people who are habitually letting down others. Body shamers don’t even realize, how it can impact another person. Many pieces of research have shown that body-shaming causes many health issues including mental health and physical health. When people throw bad compliments on someone’s height, weight, look, color, skin, body, behaviors, or appearance. It directly affects the mind of the victim. Body shaming gradually starts destroying a person’s own personality. A person can dissipate his/her self-esteem and confidence, who faces body-shaming by others. Studies have revealed body shaming can intensify problems with eating and it can cause depression. It makes an impact on mental health. Body shaming can alter the person’s perspective about his/ her own body.

Photo by Sam Burriss on Unsplash

What should we do about body shaming?

We cannot change the mindset of people, neither we can control them. But, we can educate our minds about how to ignore the bad compliment of people and how to keep thinking positively about our bodies and personalities. We can restrain ourselves from entering the nasty cycle of body shaming.

1. Don’t do body shaming yourself

Everyone has bad times and moments when they feel they would want to correct something about themselves. Try to acquire who you are rather than condemning yourself for it. If you’re around people who are crying about their image, rather than participating in this, walk away and do something that makes you feel great about yourself.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

2. Use affirmation instead of negative self-talk

Shut the little voice in your head that reminds you that you are too obese or skinny, taller or shorter. flat or fat-breasted or any other ways in which you may sound the curse of the person who abused you. Replace these negative messages with affirmation concentrating on what you love about yourself. See yourself in the mirror and say it proudly that you are perfect in the way you are. You don’t have a need to be approved by others. Others have no right to decide about you, only you have. See what is good and right about your body.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

3. Always remember, you are more than just your body

If body shaming impacts you and you had started thinking negatively about yourself, remind yourself that you’re more than just your body. Even if you are unhappy with some features of your body, you have great significance as a human being apart from your bodily self. Your feelings, your emotions, your efforts — these all make a unique self of you.

Photo by Giulia Bertelli on Unsplash

4. Find activities that make you happy

Being completely inactive is not good for us, mentally or physically. Find activities that feel good and help you grow happier with your body. Many activities don’t require money, such as exercising, dancing, or stretching.

Photo by Robert V. Ruggiero on Unsplash

5. Explore and be grateful for the skin you get

When you are alone, spend time exploring yourself. Look at your body, appearance, and features. Look at your hands and be grateful for having them. Think about those, who don’t have hands and normal body parts (special people). Think that you are a complete human. Your lord created you in a unique way. Review your entire body with gratitude.

Photo by Amanda Dalbjörn on Unsplash

6. Make friends with food

Especially, if your abuser (body-shamer) tries to made you feel bad about your weight or restrict you to eating more. Don’t put attention to them. Make healthy food your friend. Find out your healthy and favorite food and keep your bounding strong with it by ignoring the complements of body shamers. You are in the care of your connection with food and your body now. Celebrate that freedom.

Photo by Sander Dalhuisen on Unsplash

Final Thought:

All you need is to not pay attention to the people’s comments. You should understand that people with a healthy mind never criticize others in a toxic way. If a person is judging you based on your physical appearance, he/she itself is not a well-grown person. Because all humans are created beautiful and unique in different ways. Every human is free to live life without any discrepancy. Nobody is superior or inferior based on physical appearance, race, gender, or ethnicity.

© Mahnoor Chaudhry