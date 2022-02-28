Be Focused on Work. Fuel your Passion.

Photo by Randalyn Hill on Unsplash

We as humans are obsessed with different things in our lives. Everyone is different in their interest, passions, goals, or dreams. Some people are very determined to their goals while some people fed up halfway to their journey very easily. There is a variety of people who differs from each other in every aspect of their life. Most people are mad after some particular things, which means they have a single obsession in their life. For instance, some people might be crazy about money. Many people are obsessed to become famous personalities. Lots of people might want to be doctors, engineers, or artists, etc. But the little strange category is those people who want to do lots of things at a time. I am talking about multi-passionate people. These people want to do lots of things in this little life. They are not limited to a single dream or passion. Yes, I also belong to this strange or little crazy category. This might sound extraordinary or excellent to have lots of passion or goals in life but practically it’s not that easy to perform well in all directions. Multi passionate people are more prone to be distracted easily. They also experienced additional challenges in their journey. I was observing myself and the performance of my work from the last few months. I was facing hurdles on my way to whatever I was doing. I decided to rule out what this hurdle is that hindered my excellency in work. I concluded it's a “distraction.” After being clear about the reason, now it was time to find out the solution. I work on it and I find some ways to be less distracted while working on particular tasks. This works for me, I hope it will work for you as well.

Especially these strategies are for those who are working as a writer, artist, or photographer.

#1. Relax your mind

Just relax your mind before you start working on any task. For example, if you are going to write for your writing blog, shut down all noises inside your mind. Don’t put even a single word on paper until you are not properly ready for it. Writing is a mind job that requires lots of creativity and excellence. Make your mind completely prepared for it so that you can write exactly what you have inside your mind. Because sometimes a writer couldn’t put the exact idea on paper what is flowing in his/her head. If there is a mess or noises inside your mind, it will come out on the paper as the same instead of your real idea. To relax your mind, you can do a little warm-up or ready to do activities:

Close your eyes for a while and let all extra thighs go away and focused on the topic you want to write. If you are decided to write something, then just think about writing and forget about other tasks, interests, or goals of yours.

You can do your favourite activity like listening to a soft and relaxing, meditating subliminal to calm your mind.

You can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee before or during writing to make your mind more active, yet persistent, on a specific task (writing).

Do some research work before stepping in. Get a healthy amount of knowledge and make a rough draft about the topic you want to write. It will bring fluency to the work.

Here, writing is used as an example. But you can perform all these little steps whether you are gonna paint your canvas, photography, or any creativity.

#3. Respect your body

To be excellent in your work, you should be prepared physically as well. Because your mind and body are interlinked. You can not perform anything good if you are mentally disturbed despite the good physical condition. In the same way, you cannot perform well if your body is not well. So if your body is fatigued, it is important to rest your body and give it a proper time to be prepared for work. The craving for writing, photography, and paintings could originate at any time. I confess this based on my experience, your experience might be different. Because sometimes I crave to paint something even when I am very tired or fatigued. Whenever I try to paint in this condition, I am failed to get satisfactory results. Therefore, respecting your body is very important.

#2. Be focused

Don’t think about another task till you are not done with the first. Don’t leave your first task in between. Because if you’ll leave it in halfway, you’ll never become focused while performing any other activity. The first incomplete work will keep pinching you. As a result, you’ll be distracted. Nor you can perform well in the second activity, neither your first task will be done nicely. So, fix your time for a particular activity, be focused on it, complete it, and then move to the next.

#3. Choose what you crave for

Choose to do what you crave. Don’t rush for an activity you are not craving for at that moment. For instant, writing, paintings, and photography require lots of creativity and your full attention. These things are directly, or indirectly, linked with your heart as well (you might have an idea if you love these activities). You might like all the things altogether. But you never crave for all at the same time, or it might be a case. But choose the craving of your specific moment. For an instant, If I am craving to do photography, I’ll go for it. And if I crave writing and painting at the same time. I'll choose the activity in which the craving is higher in intensity. You might also choose which one is easy to do at the moment.

The people involved in multiple activities faced lots of distractions and difficulties in completing their tasks. So, it is important to draft your schedules and make some strategies to follow. To be focused on work is key to complete any particular task with excellence. The step I have mentioned above works for me. You can try them or you can rule out your own.