Comparison is not a Good Choice

Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash

“Dear you, don’t compare yourself to anyone. Your Unique Self is empowered, powerful, and unstoppable! Your uniqueness makes you incomparable! Don’t underestimate the beauty of just being you.”

(Stephanie Lahart)

We are breathing in a digital era, where connections are formed via social networking. Social networking is a way to combine everyone. But it is creating mayhem in life, too. People are doing well on social media. It seems everyone is living a glorious life.

We first start using social media; then, we like people’s stories, get inspired by them, and finally, comparison begins. As comparison begins, the problem also begins. We compare our life with people. We get inspired and wish to have the same life as people are showing in their posts. Unnecessary wishes take their place and thus end up with sadness. We should know the fact that futile wishes are the biggest key to unhappiness.

Sometimes, people confuse their lives and get into trouble on their own. Because whatever you see, it put an impact on your minds. And minds make thoughts about creating ways of living. When Vision becomes defaulted, a product called ‘thought’ remains no more of good quality.

Well, let’s come to the point. There is nothing wrong with using social networking, but the way you use it matters a lot.

If you keep comparing your life with others, you will never feel satisfied and if you are no more pleased about what you have in your life, you are going to the way of unhappiness. This is where envy, jealousy, and unthankfulness took their origin; comparison.

In the necessity to reach the same level of status you are looking for on social networking, you end up setting your hands in evil stuff. If you feel contented with what you have got and endeavour to get more, not by comparison, because everyone has a time zone and it is the person’s time to shine.

Just remember that everyone has lots of trouble in their lives. They are not sharing those troubles in their stories. If you wish to have lived in the same way they are, you’ll be granted with hidden trouble too. What you see in stories may not be real. People are suffering a lot in their life journey.

All you see on social networking may be fake or useless. It’s up to you how you catch up with the content. You are unfamiliar with background stories. So don’t compare your blessings with others. It’s quite possible people are dying for those blessings you owned. But these blessings can be unjoyful for you if your little mind gets stuck with shiny fake stuff. You will skip being thankful for the blessing you have and become unhappy.

It’s not important to seem happy and engage people on social media. Important is to be pleased in your actual life and be surrounded by less but sincere people. Be surrounded by yourself.

You are unique in your way.

God created everyone with their own uniqueness, so don’t compare yourself with anyone. He knows why he created you like that. You’re the best version of yourself.

The only person you should compare yourself with is YOU.

If you want to be more satisfied, and peaceful; avoid the mess of social networks. Live an individual life, spend time with yourself, date with a cup of tea, and read good books. These are literally magical keys to happiness and quality of life.