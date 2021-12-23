A Lost Soul

By talking to her heart, searching her soul inside her body, and listening to her inner voice, she finds her real self.

Life imposes different kinds of challenges on every person who exists in this cruel world. Lots of people live their lives according to other’s expectations and society norms. The sentence ‘‘what people will say’’ kills happiness, dreams, and the real self of many. We always try to satisfy society, people, fellows, friends, and family. We never pay attention to the fact that we have an individual identity as well. To discover your real self is the most beautiful thing you can possess. The day you realize who you are, you find all your directions instead, looking for others to guide you, or permission from others. It allows you to neglect lots of frustration caused by putting time into the wrong things. Yes, life is full of trials, errors, lessons, and learning. Sometimes it is only a moment, or sometimes it takes a big part of your life that turns you towards the journey to find out yourself. You might not learn overnight or a day, it’s might take time; however, it gives you the ‘‘real you.’’

I am a dreamer by default, and curiosity is inside my blood. My mom told me that my behaviour differed from my siblings’ since my childhood. I was a fun-loving, adventurous, yet serious person. I was a thinker. Later, my thinking converts into critical thinking. Similar to many people, I also go through many challenges in my life or obstacles in the way of my success.

In the last days of my graduation, my research project work was at its peak. I had to observe my friends’ behaviours. Everyone was running after success. A little conflict arises between us regarding research. My friends, even, forgot about our five years of friendship and they become blind to get good grades in research. They leave me behind and make a group of them. It was the first experience in my life about the changing of people. I always prefer to be damn serious, whether it’s friendship, family, or people who are close to me. Thus, the change in their attitudes was strange to me because I never experienced this type of situation in my life, ever. I was a child who was used to getting love, care, and affection since childhood. I was a little stubborn yet dearest child of my parents. So, I became very sensitive at that time when my friends show their actual faces to me. It was new to me how people become selfish about their benefits.

But fortunately, it’s served well for me. I was a deep thinker since the day I had developed my consciousness milestone (children’s milestone). They make me realize that not everyone is our well-wisher. Even the sweetest and dearest people can be your real enemies. Before I believed in one perception, that friends can be only your well-wisher. Now, I also think otherwise and always keep my mind open from any external attack. It makes me able to think of a second perception as well. It makes me able to think from all perspectives when it’s come to judge people who you want to keep in your life. The suffering of that time gives my thinking a first and little direction to think more critically. However, it is not the whole thing that gives me my real self. There is a structured chain of consequences.

After my graduation, I had a new challenge to win an excellent job to make my impression on my family, circle, and society. After all, it’s a societal need to get a good job to make your status good. Thus, it was mine goal too. This is what we all do as a human (it’s human nature we all run behind success). In society, our worth is measured by our academic record, thus, it also measured me on the same parameter. An unknown competition of occupying a good job takes place inside my mind. It does not only belong to me. Everyone wishes to get a good job. After completion of graduation, everyone experiences career trouble. Thus, I put myself in the same row. However, my point of view differed from many other fellows. I observe most of my fellows were striving to get a job, no matter in what way. Whether they get it based on any reference or merit. On the other hand, my only axiom was to get a job based on my abilities.

In the society of favouritism, where references are used to occupy a position, it was difficult to get my dream job by being sticky with my self-created rules. My parents offers me their help, but I denied taking a favour. It was disturbing me that why I can not get a job based on my skills? Anxiety arises, frustration takes its place, and I fall into depression. I stop searching for my dream job because I was not willing to leave my motive. It became more important to me to be fixed to my motto. I experience encouragements at certain points of my life along with disgorgement, on the other hand. Success and failures altogether. Acceptance and rejection at the same time. Admirations and demotivation along the way to my destination. However, everything ends up with frustration. I choose to value my time, energy, and myself. I quit on everything except my motto.

I spend time at home with my family. I spend time with myself. Now, it was the intermission of my life. It was the way toward finding myself. Everything that happen behind was a trial to prepare me for the best. I flashed backed into my childhood and picked my favourite habit to practice again that I was used to doing when I was in school. I start writing and paintings. I begin to capture moments whenever I go outside (It was also my creative habit in university. I was very active in co-curricular activities). I get lots of time to spend with me, to talk to me, to think more deeply, and to observe everything.

I write some articles on ‘‘morals and ethics’’ and published them in a local newspaper. Because I thought it is very important to educate people about morals and ethics after observing human’s behaviors on internet. I search for online writing platforms and start writing on them. Life was going in a different direction. I buy art material and start painting my canvas every possible day. I read books most often. I started having a meeting with myself every day. This was opening new doors for me. The doors towards spirituality, vision, and the real purpose of life. I work to find every curiosity inside my soul. After being failed to find answers for my questions all around, I find every answer by spending time with me. Writing became happiness for me. I started working as a freelance writer. Writing became my dream job. Arts became my meditation therapy. I shifted from an idle person to a most productive person.

One year later, when I had already found my directions, I get an opportunity for a job that I wish for so long in past(after graduation). I accept the offer and worked in the workplace for a short time. But soon I left. Because I realize that this is not what is made for me. Time reveals the fact–failure of my past was because of a reason. Everything was happening to prepare me to find real me, thus, I find it.

I find my real self in writing, painting, photography, reading books, spending time with me, believing in me, and spending life according to my motive. I am happy that I was determined to not get a favour. I was decided to be selected based on my strength, skill, or ability. I didn’t compromise on my motive in the past, and now I am being selected every day based on my writing skills for ghostwriting projects. I am being appreciated in creative writing blogs where I spread positivity and motivation through my words to uplift people.

Donating a slight amount of money for needy people from my pockets makes me feel good, and it makes me realize that yes, this was the thing I was craving for, while it was not a big job. Perhaps, I put myself in a competition that was not made for me due to the timely pressure of career-making. For instance, if I could get the job I wanted in the past, I won’t be able to find my real self. I won’t be able to spend time with myself, thus, I would never become able to find myself as well.

Now, I am remarkably me; I am happy that I find my lost soul by spending time with me. I find myself and I never want to lose it again.

A Lost Soul is Officially published on Vocal.media under my belt in ''The Remarkably Real Challenge''.

© Mahnoor Chaudhry, 2021.