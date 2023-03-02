Austin, TX

Gun Safety Activists Descend on Austin, Demand Change

Mae A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472uVj_0l2kDqp000
A protester's raised sign after 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in Uvalde. Some children were shot beyond recognition.Photo byMae Ghalwash

Hundreds of gun safety advocates gathered at the Texas state Capitol Tuesday to push for gun violence prevention laws aimed at curbing the escalating shooting deaths and violence in Texas.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide, legislative advocacy day, under the banner of “Majority to End Gun Violence,” in which gun safety advocates marched to their state Capitols and lobbied their local lawmakers to support laws that would curtail gun violence.

Families and survivors of both the Uvalde and Santa Fe school shooting massacres joined the crowds marching to the south steps of the Capitol for a rally. The crowds chanted “No more silence, end gun violence,” and carried signs that read “gun laws save lives,” “ban assault weapons now” and “blood on your hands,” encircled with red hand prints.

At the rally, Uvalde survivor Caitlyne Gonzales, 10, took the podium and recounted how she narrowly escaped the bullets of the Uvalde gunman and then learned that her friends did not. Caitlyne refused offers by adults to speak for her when she wept in the middle of her speech, fighting through her tears to finish her story.

“I shouldn’t have to be here right now but I am because my friends don’t have a voice no more. Greg Abbott has done nothing to protect me or my friends,” she said.

The Austin demonstration was led by a coalition of Texas gun violence prevention groups, including Moms Demand Action, March for Our Lives, Texas Gun Sense, and Giffords-Gun Owners for Safety, among others. In all, some 30 organizations joined the efforts including advocacy groups like teachers’ unions, faith-based groups, and civil rights groups – making this the largest and most diverse coalition since their first demonstration at the Legislature in 2015.

The advocates lobbied for measures like universal background checks, red-flag laws and funding for community violence intervention programs, an umbrella term for community outreach programs that have been shown to decrease gun violence.

But topping their agenda was the bills proposed by Uvalde lawmakers, Senator Roland Gutierrez and State Representative Tracy King, that would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 20. “If the bills made it … to the House floor for a debate and a vote, that would be a huge win,” Liz Hanks, of the Moms Demand Action Texas chapter, told NewsBreak.

Both the lawmakers and the activists believe that raising the age limit will go a long way in preventing a repeat of the shooting massacre in Uvalde at Robb Elementary when an 18-year-old shot dead 19 children and their two teachers with a semi-automatic assault weapon. Some of the children were shot beyond recognition.

Their mission however is a tough sell in the overwhelmingly conservative Legislature; In 2021 Texas lawmakers passed seven bills that eased gun restrictions, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law. But Abbott has said he could not back an age-limit bill because it would violate the constitutional rights of citizens aged 18-20, citing a 2021 ruling by a federal judge.

Although mass shootings like those in Uvalde and Santa Fe get more media attention, most gun deaths are suicide or homicide related. On average, Texas loses nearly 4,000 people to gun violence annually. Some 58%, that’s more than 2,300 deaths, are due to suicide, and more than 1,500 to homicides, according to the CDC.

The activists are hoping that their sheer numbers at the Capitol Tuesday proved the widespread support for gun safety laws in Texas. Hanks is buoyed by the strong turnout. “That this huge coalition of people came together to advocate in a forceful and powerful way in itself is a win,” she said. “This gives me hope regardless of what happens.”

