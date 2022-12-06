Inside Herschel Walker's Magnificent But Controversial Texas Home; It's Not For Sale

Herschel Walker meeting with USAFA cadets in 2016 - pre politics. He spoke of his personal struggles and the importance of seeking help.Photo byWikimedia commons

Whatever the outcome of the Georgia Senatorial runoffs Tuesday, it appears that Republican hopeful Herschel Walker has no intention of giving up his Texas home, according to the abode’s listing on Zillow.

While the mansion's market status alone doesn't clarify Walker's residential intentions for either Texas or Georgia, it does lend fodder for his critics who say he has misrepresented his ties to the Peach State to his voters.

The controversy over the elegant, 7,370 sq. ft. structure, which sits on 1.13 acres of land in an affluent North Texas town, is the latest in Walker's embattled campaign to unseat Senator Raphael Warnock. According to news reports, Walker claims the estate as his primary residence and continues to receive tax exemptions on it from the state of Texas, despite also claiming a home that he rents out in Fulton County, Atlanta as the address for his Senate campaign.

Questions about tax fraud or residency status aside, and there are plenty, critics have pounced on the revelation and say it proves that Walker is not Georgian, or at least not Georgian enough to represent the people of the Peach State.

Despite the frenzied coverage surrounding Walker’s estate discrepancies and their implications, Walker himself has not commented. And, as of Monday, the listing posted on e-real-estate giant Zillow (identified by Texas Monthly as Walker’s home) showed no change in status: It’s not on the market.

“This property is not currently for sale or for rent on Zillow. The description and property data below may’ve been provided by a third party, the homeowner or public records,” the posting reads.

If that posting is anything to go by, Walker has no intention of leaving his magnificent home - or Texas. But should he decide to cut his Texas ties, this is what he would give up, as per the Zillow post:

A Mediterranean-Style Home:

· Valued at an estimated $4.1 million, the “spectacular Italian estate” is a four-bedroom, two-story mansion finished with “designer touches” like wood-beam ceilings, Smart Home electronics, and a kitchen furnished with Viking appliances.

· Specialty rooms that include a mud room, media room, game room, and a bonus room that can be used for ... whatever.

· For outdoor entertainment, there are covered areas equipped with fans, an outdoor kitchen and a stone fireplace; there’s also “a roman-style saltwater pool” and a “stone waterfall that spills into a lily pond.”

· Those 1.13 acres of "yard" have lush, manicured lawns and terrace gardens that, from the pictures anyway, could be used in a promotional brochure for the Italian countryside.

Location! Location! Location!

· Piling splendor upon splendor, Walker’s estate is nestled in Vaquero, an exclusive, gated golf-course community, which is fashioned as a luxurious vacation resort. Home to multi-million dollar residences, it includes a 71-hole golf course, “a state of the art” clubhouse with dining options, a spa, tennis and pickleball courts, an infinity-edged swimming pool surrounded by lakes where members can go fishing, valet services, and more. Club membership is not automatically granted with home ownership. That costs an additional $150,000.

· All of that grandeur is situated in the rolling hills of Westlake, TX, a town between Dallas and Fort Worth, and whose official website touts that in 2011 Forbes magazine dubbed it the “the most affluent community in the country.”

Critics can mock Walker all they want for his controversies and the strange comments he's made throughout his campaign - like his musings on vampires and werewolves - but the former NFL star has done well for himself in the Lone Star State. No wonder he’s reluctant to leave.

# Herschel Walker# Texas Real Estate# DFW Real Estate# Georgia Runoffs 2022# Politics

