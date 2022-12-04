Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock

Mae A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnwTA_0jWosF3n00
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons

Beto O’Rourke has stepped up his fundraising for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of the Dec. 6 runoffs – while taking a swipe at two controversial Democrat Senators.

O’Rourke, who was lobbying his supporters for donations in a mass email, said that should Warnock defeat Republican hopeful Herschel Walker in Georgia this Tuesday, the Left would have enough seats in the Senate to foil attempts by Republicans, or any lone Democrat, to thwart future Democrat initiatives.

Warnock’s return to the Senate would give Democrats their 51st seat to the Republicans’ 49, and would mean “that Trump Republicans will be stymied in their attempts to subvert our constitution and undermine our democracy,” O’Rourke said.

“But it also means that no one Democratic senator — whether it’s Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema or anyone else — will be able to bring our government to a standstill until their parochial or personal demands are met,” he added.

This is O’Rourke’s second appeal for donations to the Warnock campaign since his loss to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 Texas gubernatorial race.

Warnock is facing off with Walker in the runoffs because, although he led by 0.9 percent in the Nov. 8 elections, neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote as required by Georgia law to level up.

Both Manchin and Sinema gained notoriety among Democrats by using the 50-50 split in the 2020-22 Senate to their advantage, vetoing the Biden administration’s economic packages until their demands were met. Manchin also opposed voting reforms.

With a 51-49 split, neither Manchin, Sinema nor any other Senator will wield such power.

In his email, O’Rourke said that with Warnock’s reinstatement, Democrats would be better positioned to safeguard and advance their core issues, like women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.

O’Rourke added that he was continuing efforts to register voters in Texas ahead of future races, and included a link to his Powered by People group’s donation page. The donations will be split between Warnock’s campaign and Powered by People, which will “continue to focus on registering and engaging with (under-represented voters) in the Lone Star State,” O’Rourke said.

Republican pundits speculate that O’Rourke’s gubernatorial loss – the latest of three consecutive electoral losses – marks the end of his political career. But despite decisively losing to Abbott, O’Rourke built a formidable fund-raising machine that outraised the governor’s traditionally huge coffers, and Democrats have said they would like to see him continue to build the Democrat infrastructure in Texas and help advance the party’s goals nationwide.

Turning his fundraising chops to support Warnock may signal that O’Rourke intends to do just that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beto# Warnock# Georgia Runoffs# Politics# Democrats

Comments / 106

Published by

I cover Houston entertainment, community events, and local politics.

Houston, TX
576 followers

More from Mae A.

Texas State

Inside Herschel Walker's Magnificent But Controversial Texas Home; It's Not For Sale

Herschel Walker meeting with USAFA cadets in 2016 - pre politics. He spoke of his personal struggles and the importance of seeking help.Photo byWikimedia commons. Whatever the outcome of the Georgia Senatorial runoffs Tuesday, it appears that Republican hopeful Herschel Walker has no intention of giving up his Texas home, according to the abode’s listing on Zillow.

Read full story
40 comments
Houston, TX

Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist Says

Houston, TX - In what seemed like a victory for women and girls in Iran, the government there has announced that it has abolished its morality police – a move that a Houston-based Iranian-American activist dismissed as a deceptive survival tactic.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston

Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.

Read full story
Texas State

Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.

Read full story
576 comments
Houston, TX

Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List

Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Says He'll Protect Rape and Incest Pregnancies

Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo byPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.

Read full story
697 comments
Harris County, TX

Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals

Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.

Read full story
288 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's Contract

Houston, TX - Dusty Baker will return to manage the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, for another year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced Wednesday. In a meeting that lasted only 15 minutes at Minute Maid Park - where the Astros clinched the championship from the Phillies - Baker and Crane worked out the one-year deal on Monday shortly before heading out with their players to their victory parade in downtown Houston, according to the MLB website.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon Haire

Houston, TX – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire warned that the threat to democracy will loom larger and longer than inflation if people vote solely based on current price hikes.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros Haters

Houston, TX - The Houston Astros may have edged out the NY Yankees as the team to hate, but their fans don’t care - they’re reveling in it. An estimated one million plus Astro fans showed up for the Space City team’s victory parade on Monday after they took down the Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series for their second Championship. As if to taunt the opposition fandom, the crowds chanted the battle cry that rivals had used to challenge the Astros: “We want Houston! We want Houston!”

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center

Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival Attendees

Houston, TX – Nothing says family like Halloween and autumn festivals, and Bay Area moms joined the Clear Lake City Community’s fall/monster bash Saturday to pass out candy to costumed tots and tykes – and to raise awareness about protecting families from gun violence.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show

Houston, TX – Vintage aircraft enthusiasts gathered along SH 3 outside of Ellington Airport Thursday to catch a sneak peek at WWII US aircraft as the pilots practiced for The Wings Over Houston Airshow, set for Oct. 28-30. Spectators were treated to practice runs by the renowned US Navy Blue Angels, who are headlining the airshow, as they flew their fighter aircraft in tight formations across the Clear Lake sky. The crowds oohed as the four aircraft flew in the squadron’s signature diamond formation, and performed precision maneuvers while descending seemingly low enough to skim the area’s trees – at times with two of the jets flying upside down.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy