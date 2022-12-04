Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock

Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffs Photo by Matt Johnson via wikimedia commons

Beto O’Rourke has stepped up his fundraising for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of the Dec. 6 runoffs – while taking a swipe at two controversial Democrat Senators.

O’Rourke, who was lobbying his supporters for donations in a mass email, said that should Warnock defeat Republican hopeful Herschel Walker in Georgia this Tuesday, the Left would have enough seats in the Senate to foil attempts by Republicans, or any lone Democrat, to thwart future Democrat initiatives.

Warnock’s return to the Senate would give Democrats their 51st seat to the Republicans’ 49, and would mean “that Trump Republicans will be stymied in their attempts to subvert our constitution and undermine our democracy,” O’Rourke said.

“But it also means that no one Democratic senator — whether it’s Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema or anyone else — will be able to bring our government to a standstill until their parochial or personal demands are met,” he added.

This is O’Rourke’s second appeal for donations to the Warnock campaign since his loss to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 Texas gubernatorial race.

Warnock is facing off with Walker in the runoffs because, although he led by 0.9 percent in the Nov. 8 elections, neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote as required by Georgia law to level up.

Both Manchin and Sinema gained notoriety among Democrats by using the 50-50 split in the 2020-22 Senate to their advantage, vetoing the Biden administration’s economic packages until their demands were met. Manchin also opposed voting reforms.

With a 51-49 split, neither Manchin, Sinema nor any other Senator will wield such power.

In his email, O’Rourke said that with Warnock’s reinstatement, Democrats would be better positioned to safeguard and advance their core issues, like women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.

O’Rourke added that he was continuing efforts to register voters in Texas ahead of future races, and included a link to his Powered by People group’s donation page. The donations will be split between Warnock’s campaign and Powered by People, which will “continue to focus on registering and engaging with (under-represented voters) in the Lone Star State,” O’Rourke said.

Republican pundits speculate that O’Rourke’s gubernatorial loss – the latest of three consecutive electoral losses – marks the end of his political career. But despite decisively losing to Abbott, O’Rourke built a formidable fund-raising machine that outraised the governor’s traditionally huge coffers, and Democrats have said they would like to see him continue to build the Democrat infrastructure in Texas and help advance the party’s goals nationwide.

Turning his fundraising chops to support Warnock may signal that O’Rourke intends to do just that.