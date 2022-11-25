Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Mae A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COIoe_0jNAq2jM00
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons

Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.

In a mass email sent to his supporters Tuesday, O’Rourke urged them to donate to Warnock’s campaign ahead of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoffs in which he faces Republican hopeful Herschel Walker.

“Please join me … in donating today to return Raphael Warnock to the United States Senate,” O’Rourke wrote. “Let’s make sure he has the resources he needs to reach the voters that must turn out if he’s going to win.”

Warnock led Walker by 0.9 percent in the Nov. 8 elections, but since neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote, as required by Georgia law, they are facing each other again in the runoffs. Warnock’s lead has increased to 4 percent since then, according to a runoff election poll, but Democrats are anxious as they’re in looking to widen their lead in the Senate, now at 50-49.

O’Rourke suffered a decisive 11-percentage point loss against incumbent Governor Greg on Nov. 8, his third electoral defeat following his losing bids for the Senate and Presidency. But in the process, he helped organize and fortify the Democrat presence and infrastructure in Texas and built a formidable fund-raising machine that outraised Governor Abbott’s traditionally huge coffers.

Turning those fund-raising chops to bolster Warnock’s campaign signals that O’Rourke isn’t ready to quit the political scene and that he may be turning his attention to supporting Democrats nationwide.

“With fundamental rights and freedoms under attack here in Texas and throughout the country, especially now that Trump’s Republicans will soon have a majority in the House of Representatives, it’s important that we continue to do all we can to meet this challenge,” O’Rourke wrote.

The email included an action button linked to his Powered By People group's donation page. O’Rourke explained that all contributions will be split between the Warnock campaign and the work to increase voter registration in Texas “to ensure that more young voters are on the rolls ahead of the 2024 elections.”

Following his defeat, Republican pundits speculated that O’Rourke’s political career was over and said that he is out of touch with, and too far left for, Texas voters. Abbott’s campaign attributed their victory to having a “better message,” according to The Texas Tribune.

