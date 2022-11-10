Houston, TX

Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's Contract

Mae A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMSMR_0j5RlYv800
The Houston Astros tweeted that they are holding on to Dusty Baker for 2023.Screenshot from Houston Astros Twitter account.

By Mae A.

Houston, TX - Dusty Baker will return to manage the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, for another year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced Wednesday.

In a meeting that lasted only 15 minutes at Minute Maid Park - where the Astros clinched the championship from the Phillies - Baker and Crane worked out the one-year deal on Monday shortly before heading out with their players to their victory parade in downtown Houston, according to the MLB website.

"I'm glad we got it done," Baker said Wednesday at a press conference. "It didn't take very long. I'm happy, my family's happy."

The Astros had won three of five games against the Phillies and closed the season Saturday in game six with a 4-1 win, giving them their second title - and Baker his first in his nearly 30-year MLB managerial career.

Baker joined the club in 2020 just after their sign-stealing scandal came to light and tainted their 2017 title. Baker was a stabilizing force for the team, leading them to the World Series in 2021 before taking it all on Saturday.

Despite the lingering resentment towards the Astros because of their cheating scandal, Baker is wildly popular - and not just among Astros fans. Sports lovers in the media and social platforms are lauding his win calling it a well-deserved crown to his long and distinguished MLB career. At 73, he is the oldest manager to clinch the championship, and the third Black manager to do so.

A highly regarded figure in baseball with a history of wins as both a player and a manager, Baker is wildly popular, with Houston fans often raising signs that read “Do It For Dusty,’ during the 2022 games. In the parade Monday, the crowds chanted his name as he alternated between waving and raising the trophy.

Baker pretty much tipped fans off about his intention to stay with the Space City team to go for a back-to-back World Series title when, just after game six, he said "if I win one, I want to win two."

"Dusty wanted another year, and that's what we gave him," Crane said at the news conference with Baker.

"We're really happy about it," Crane added. "I'm so happy for him. He finally got the championship, we got the championship, we're in a good spot."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# astros# world series 2022# Dusty baker# Houston astros# Sports

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover Houston entertainment, community events, and local politics.

Houston, TX
151 followers

More from Mae A.

Harris County, TX

Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals

Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.

Read full story
293 comments
Texas State

Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon Haire

Houston, TX – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire warned that the threat to democracy will loom larger and longer than inflation if people vote solely based on current price hikes.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros Haters

Houston, TX - The Houston Astros may have edged out the NY Yankees as the team to hate, but their fans don’t care - they’re reveling in it. An estimated one million plus Astro fans showed up for the Space City team’s victory parade on Monday after they took down the Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series for their second Championship. As if to taunt the opposition fandom, the crowds chanted the battle cry that rivals had used to challenge the Astros: “We want Houston! We want Houston!”

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center

Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival Attendees

Houston, TX – Nothing says family like Halloween and autumn festivals, and Bay Area moms joined the Clear Lake City Community’s fall/monster bash Saturday to pass out candy to costumed tots and tykes – and to raise awareness about protecting families from gun violence.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show

Houston, TX – Vintage aircraft enthusiasts gathered along SH 3 outside of Ellington Airport Thursday to catch a sneak peek at WWII US aircraft as the pilots practiced for The Wings Over Houston Airshow, set for Oct. 28-30. Spectators were treated to practice runs by the renowned US Navy Blue Angels, who are headlining the airshow, as they flew their fighter aircraft in tight formations across the Clear Lake sky. The crowds oohed as the four aircraft flew in the squadron’s signature diamond formation, and performed precision maneuvers while descending seemingly low enough to skim the area’s trees – at times with two of the jets flying upside down.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy