Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon Haire

Texas US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire at SE Houston DNC headquarters Photo by author

By Mae A.

Houston, TX – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire warned that the threat to democracy will loom larger and longer than inflation if people vote solely based on current price hikes.

“What I fear is that people are going to put the economy above the threat to our democracy,” he said in an interview with Newsbreak at SE Houston's DNC headquarters in Clear Lake City. “One sure thing that’s going to happen is that inflation is going to come down, but the damage to our democracy is going to be permanent.”

Haire, a former scientist at the prestigious Oakridge National Library, is the Democrat candidate running against incumbent Republican Brian Babin to represent Texas’ 36th Congressional District which is in SE Houston.

While recognizing the financial strain that increased prices have inflicted on constituents, Haire argued that the present inflation is because the local economy is strong, leading consumers to – well – consume. “Prices are up because people are spending money, so there is huge demand,” Haire said.

Coupled with supply chain issues, the natural result is the economic formula of “Y’know. Low supply, big demand, inflation," Haire shrugged. “It’s a normal thing.”

But, he continued, “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a dollar in your jeans if you can’t vote … or if some minority has outside influence in our government – democracy is permanent, inflation comes and goes.”

Haire said he decided to join the race after he got “teed off at Governor (Greg) Abbott,” over the governor’s leadership to expand access to guns, curb women’s reproductive rights, ban discussions of social justice in schools, and “being inhumane to people wanting to come to our country and refugees.”

The retired scientist pledges to vote for bills that will improve Texas infrastructure, like the grid, and expand education to provide the training necessary for the high-tech jobs of the future. He also wishes to improve and expand healthcare. “Texas is awful … in medical care,” he said noting that some 18% of Texans are without health insurance – more than double the national average of 8%. “Texas goes its own way on medical care,” he said.

“I think 30 years of Republican rule in Texas has resulted in the Republicans having no ideas about the future, no creative ideas, no new ideas. They seem to be turning the crank from one election to another. I think (this is) the time for a change in Texas,” he said.