Basketball Stars Partner With Chicago Businesswomen to Bring Fatburger Back to Illinois

A great-tasting burger made with love that tastes uniquely different has come to Illinois. FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) brands Inc. recently announced the opening of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Orland Park, IL with franchisee A.D.T.J. Development LLC, a company created in partnership with professional basketball players including Anthony Davis Jr., Derrick Rose and Tim Hardaway Jr., and Chicago businesswomen, Toi Salter, and Jackie Jackson. With this partnership in place, more franchised locations of Fatburger and Buffalo Express will be opening in Illinois in the coming years.

The team was created thanks to two successful female entrepreneurs – Salter and Jackson. All three Basketball players have family ties to the Chicago area, while Salter and Jackson are reputable African American businesswomen in the area.

Commenting on the development, Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division said that the company is excited to bring a unique burger experience to the locals. In his words: “Chicago has been hungry for a Fatburger for some time, and we are excited to now be able to deliver our one-of-a-kind burger experience to locals.

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founded in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself.

Everything is different at Fatburger. It is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings.

The chain offers more than mouthwatering burgers. In addition to its famous burgers, the brand’s menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes.

A perfect complement to Fatburger is Buffalo’s Express menu which includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

The Orland Park Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 15110 South La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462, and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to fatburger.com and franchising.com.