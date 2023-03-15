WaBa Grill Set to Expand In Arizona After Inking A Development Deal With Longtime Franchisee

The chain that offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables to open in Maricopa and Pima Counties.

WaBa Grill recently inked a multi-unit development deal that will see the brand expand in Arizona. The new Arizona development deal signed by Waba Grill’s longtime franchisee Jerry Bajwa of Bajwa Group of Companies paves the way for WaBa Grill locations to open throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties within the next seven years. The first of the restaurants included in the new agreement will open in Glendale, followed by locations in Gilbert, Surprise, and Chandler.

WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, which guests may add to any bowl, plate, or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces, including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike, was introduced in 2021 and continues to be a guest favorite.

Commenting on the development, the franchisee, Jerry Bajwa said that the company is looking forward to bringing nutritious and healthy meals to the locals. In his words: “The areas throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties that soon will be home to WaBa Grill restaurants can look forward to a nutritious menu and the convenience of healthy meals served at super speed – and we cannot wait to open our first location in Glendale later this year,” said Jerry Bajwa.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to wabagrill.com and franchising.com.