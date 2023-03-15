WaBa Grill Set to Expand In Arizona After Inking A Development Deal With Longtime Franchisee

The chain that offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables to open in Maricopa and Pima Counties.

Photo byDavide CantellionUnsplash

WaBa Grill recently inked a multi-unit development deal that will see the brand expand in Arizona. The new Arizona development deal signed by Waba Grill’s longtime franchisee Jerry Bajwa of Bajwa Group of Companies paves the way for WaBa Grill locations to open throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties within the next seven years. The first of the restaurants included in the new agreement will open in Glendale, followed by locations in Gilbert, Surprise, and Chandler.

WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, which guests may add to any bowl, plate, or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces, including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike, was introduced in 2021 and continues to be a guest favorite.

Commenting on the development, the franchisee, Jerry Bajwa said that the company is looking forward to bringing nutritious and healthy meals to the locals. In his words: “The areas throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties that soon will be home to WaBa Grill restaurants can look forward to a nutritious menu and the convenience of healthy meals served at super speed – and we cannot wait to open our first location in Glendale later this year,” said Jerry Bajwa. 

WaBa Grill’s guiding principle right from its establishment in 2006 is to make healthy foods produced with quality ingredients accessible to all. Grounded on the principle of serving the best food on the go, WaBa’s popular rice bowls, plates, and salads are made with fresh vegetables, high-quality proteins, and wholesome grains. All are prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of sauces including the fan's favorite WaBa sauce. 

The main attraction at WaBa Grill is healthy food and bold flavors. The chain offers consumers better-for-you alternatives packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables. There’s also the abundance of protein choices comprising fresh never frozen chicken, wild-caught salmon, marinated ribeye steak, and so on. 

WaBa food comes with no artificial additives, no microwave, and no frying. Also worth mentioning is the recently introduced WaBa plant-spired steak, a one hundred percent wholesome plant-based protein that has been well-received by vegans and non-vegans since its introduction last year. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to wabagrill.com and franchising.com.

