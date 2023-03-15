One of The Top Joints to Enjoy Delicious Italian Food In Philadelphia

If family tradition with great food and atmosphere is what you crave, then this joint is the place for you.

South Philadelphia has one of the largest numbers of top-notch Italian restaurants in the U.S. But this doesn’t mean that diners will always know the exact place to go for a memorable dining experience in an Italian restaurant in Philly. Ristorante Pesto is one of the amazing Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia. The restaurant offers tasty foods that exceed expectations.

Maybe you’re craving simple marinara sauce or lusting for the finest pasta, or to enjoy varieties of well-prepared seafood in a nice Italian restaurant, Ristorante Presto located at 1915 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19148 has it all.

Pesto captures those flavors that turn first-timers into loyal customers. The joint is staffed with highly experienced chefs that still remember what Italian food tastes like. Pesto’s broad menu is made up of various items including seafood, pasta, portabella mushrooms, and more.

Walking into Pesto means arriving at a place where perfect Italian foods with the right flavor are prepared and served by friendly staff. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Varallos, one of South Philly’s established restaurant families who know exactly how Food tastes in Italy.

The kitchen produces a large menu of unique veal, pasta, and seafood dishes. The homemade gnocchi is made of potatoes with a glazed cream pesto sauce. Plus, a house specialty is the Portabella alla Parmigiana. It’s portabella mushrooms prepared in a rose sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese along with lump crabmeat.

And, if that doesn’t get your mouth watering, the veal chop stuffed with prosciutto and fontina cheese heals all wounds. But for the most part, all of Pesto’s dishes are something to be said for.

If family tradition with great food and atmosphere is what you crave, then Ristorante Pesto is the place for you. Quoting one of the guests who wrote a glowing review about the restaurant on TripAdvisor: “What an amazing and authentic Italian restaurant. Concetta and her family run this place with heart and dedication. The warm welcome already put us in a great mood full of anticipation. Maggiano's, Carrabba's, Oliver Garden, etc. should be ashamed of calling themselves an Italian restaurants. Pesto is the place to be in Philly!”

Ristorante Pesto opened in March 2003 and has been going strong ever since. Giovanni Varallo owns Pesto with his wife, Concetta. Giovanni and Maria Varallo-Facenda are the chefs. The restaurant is open Tue - Sat: 5 pm - 9:30 pm.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to ristorantepesto.com and tripadvisor.com.