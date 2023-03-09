Philadelphia, PA

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Set to Open In Philadelphia

Madoc

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc3VG_0lCTjVFf00
Photo byJiroe (Matia Rengel)/Unsplash

The fast-casual restaurant backed by Shaquille O’Neal’s Bug Chicken will likely open its first Pennsylvania location in April, in the Concourse at the Comcast Center, the food hall beneath Comcast’s HQ at 1701 JFK Blvd. 

OVG Hospitality, part of sports and entertainment company Oak View Group, will oversee operations at this new location. Brûlée Catering, OVG’s local catering arm, will manage day-to-day operations, just as it had started with Top Chef Quickfire. The Shaq connection was easy, said Ken Gaber, OVG Hospitality’s president, since Big Chicken locations are open at OVG-managed arenas in Seattle, Palm Springs, Tempe, Austin, and Baltimore.

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. It is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to other states across the U.S. 

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It-crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes. 

The brand has since its establishment in 2018 opened in various arenas across the country, all of which were developed by Oak View Group, a global builder of arenas. Apart from its arena locations, Big Chicken also has restaurants open in Las Vegas, Paradise Road, Tropicana Avenue, Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia), Seattle, in the Dayton, Ohio region, and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

The brand offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, sliders, and tenders. The big and sloppy consists of a fried chicken slab, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic bbq aioli. But the yummy experience is never complete until you try Shaq’s signature Sammy, the Shaq attack, featuring fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, and spicy chipotle bbq sauce. 

The menu screams “big.” The sandwiches — such as the Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles) and the Big & Sloppy (a scoop of mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli) — are each built around a 5-ounce chicken breast. “That’s double [the size of] Chick-fil-A’s,” Halpern said.

Sides include French fries, sweet potato fries, and Mac and cheese (named after O’Neal’s mother, Lucille) with a Cheez-It crust, and sweets such as a chocolate chip cookie the circumference of an official NBA basketball.

Halpern calls it “big, goofy fun on the menu that happens to be delicious.”

Customers tend to order a Nashville hot chicken sandwich called the Uncle Jerome, named for O’Neal’s bodyguard. Those who are super hungry can go for the Charles Barkley, a fried chicken sandwich loaded with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli. 

Customers can also order crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, along with Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes.

The soon-to-open location will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays in the space briefly occupied by Top Chef Quickfire, which had barely opened before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to bigchicken.com and inquirer.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Big Chicken Restaurant# Shaquille ONeal# Philadelphia# Restaurant Opening# Fast Food

Comments / 6

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
2K followers

More from Madoc

Hartford, CT

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Four Units to Hartford

The menu is simple, yet inviting. The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson recently announced that it has inked a franchise agreement with John Coughlin and his family to open four locations in Hartford, Connecticut.

Read full story
1 comments
Clearwater, FL

Hamburger Mary’s Location In Clearwater Set to Close

The last Hamburger Mary’s joint in Tampa Bay, staffed by local drag queens, has one final week of entertainment planned before it shuts down for good. Hamburger Mary’s in Clearwater will in a matter of days cease to exist. According to a social media post shared by the joint, the Pinellas location of the drag queen-staffed burger joint will be closing after this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Lititz, PA

The Twisted Root of Pretzel And The Intriguing Story About How It Landed in Pennsylvania In The 18th Century

In 1850, Julius Sturgis owned a bread business in Lititz. That year, he provided a homeless man with dinner. According to legend, the homeless man had been on a train that went behind Julius Sturgis’ bread business.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Washington D.C.

At Dave’s Hot Chicken, the chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest, red-hot tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular celebrity-backed chain that counts rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson as investors have opened in D.C. The chain opened its newest location in a historic Columbia Heights (3301 14th Street NW) building on Friday, March 3.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Famous Restaurant Chain, Jollibee To Open A Giant Location in Queens

The brand is renowned for its mouthwatering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable foods including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Jollibee is a famous chain that has something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chicken joy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen in U.S. based fast-food chains. New Yorkers are going to have more opportunities to enjoy tasty foods from a popular restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Shaquille O’Neal’s Fast-Growing Big Chicken Restaurant Opens in Baltimore Arena

Each menu item tells a story while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. Customers tend to order a Nashville hot chicken sandwich called the Uncle Jerome, named for O’Neal’s Bodyguard.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

This Joint Offers Great Steak and an Exciting Dining Experience in Stuart

The food is excellent. The location is impeccable. The service delivery is unparalleled. Altogether, the restaurant is put together to deliver meals and services that exceed expectations.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut's Own Fast Food Chain Maintains a Tradition That Has Sustained Customers Loyalty Since 1956

“Making everything fresh, cutting our own chicken, and making our own onion rings, it’s all very detailed. It’s got to be done right or it’s not going to be what we want. I think that’s why we’ve survived and continue to thrive with all the chains that have come through,” Lavin said.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Regulations Could End Franchising, McDonald's CEO Warns While Speaking In Las Vegas

“If franchising were to go away, so would the opportunities for wealth generation for thousands of underrepresented Americans. While none of us want to imagine a future without franchises, the reality is our business model is under attack.”

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

McDonald’s Big Mac Was Created In Pittsburgh By a Franchisee Who Wanted to Satisfy Ravenous Looking Steel Workers

Before Big Mac debuted nationwide, the franchise tested out a couple of other names for it including “The Aristocrat.” But the name failed because it didn’t convey the idea that anyone and everyone can enjoy the burger.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Chain is Coming To Dallas

Big Chicken fuses Shaq’s home-cooked childhood favorites with several trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

The Garden District, Originally Developed Between 1832 And 1900 Is a Pretty Incredible Place To See In New Orleans

The Garden District is the fancy part of town where some of the city’s most opulent mansions got built. Its historical importance to New Orleans can never be overstated. Fronted by a grand assemblage of mansions whose architectural beauty and sheer number are hard to beat.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location In Charlotte

The menu is simple, yet inviting. The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fastest growing fast food restaurant in the U.S. backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson has expanded further into the Charlotte market after opening a new location in a 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 8932 J M Keynes Dr., just off North Tryon. Local owners Nick and Nicole Smith, who also own more than a dozen local Jersey Mike’s locations, said they plan to open 12 Dave’s restaurants over the next five years.

Read full story
Goose Creek, SC

Chicken Salad Chick Set to Open New Location In Charleston

Chicken Salad Chick has something for everyone. The brand has over a dozen varieties of chicken salads along with pimento cheese or egg salad, served by the scoop, sandwich, or bowl.

Read full story
Tinton Falls, NJ

New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their Restaurant

“This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.”

Read full story
20 comments
Houston, TX

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location

Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening in Tucson

The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to Tucson. The restaurant, located at 5615 E. Broadway Blvd will officially throw its doors open for business on Friday, February 17th.

Read full story
9 comments
Lawrence, MA

Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In Lawrence

The popular quick-service restaurant prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made to order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic District

Menger Hotel is a long-rooted landmark in San Antonio renowned for its refined architecture, museum-worthy mementos, and esteemed history including a long line of famous guests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy