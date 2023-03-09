Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Set to Open In Philadelphia

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

Photo by Jiroe (Matia Rengel)/Unsplash

The fast-casual restaurant backed by Shaquille O’Neal’s Bug Chicken will likely open its first Pennsylvania location in April, in the Concourse at the Comcast Center, the food hall beneath Comcast’s HQ at 1701 JFK Blvd.

OVG Hospitality, part of sports and entertainment company Oak View Group, will oversee operations at this new location. Brûlée Catering, OVG’s local catering arm, will manage day-to-day operations, just as it had started with Top Chef Quickfire. The Shaq connection was easy, said Ken Gaber, OVG Hospitality’s president, since Big Chicken locations are open at OVG-managed arenas in Seattle, Palm Springs, Tempe, Austin, and Baltimore.

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. It is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to other states across the U.S.

The brand has since its establishment in 2018 opened in various arenas across the country, all of which were developed by Oak View Group, a global builder of arenas. Apart from its arena locations, Big Chicken also has restaurants open in Las Vegas, Paradise Road, Tropicana Avenue, Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia), Seattle, in the Dayton, Ohio region, and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

The brand offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, sliders, and tenders. The big and sloppy consists of a fried chicken slab, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic bbq aioli. But the yummy experience is never complete until you try Shaq’s signature Sammy, the Shaq attack, featuring fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, and spicy chipotle bbq sauce.

The menu screams “big.” The sandwiches — such as the Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles) and the Big & Sloppy (a scoop of mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli) — are each built around a 5-ounce chicken breast. “That’s double [the size of] Chick-fil-A’s,” Halpern said.

Sides include French fries, sweet potato fries, and Mac and cheese (named after O’Neal’s mother, Lucille) with a Cheez-It crust, and sweets such as a chocolate chip cookie the circumference of an official NBA basketball.

Halpern calls it “big, goofy fun on the menu that happens to be delicious.”

Customers tend to order a Nashville hot chicken sandwich called the Uncle Jerome, named for O’Neal’s bodyguard. Those who are super hungry can go for the Charles Barkley, a fried chicken sandwich loaded with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli.

The soon-to-open location will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays in the space briefly occupied by Top Chef Quickfire, which had barely opened before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to bigchicken.com and inquirer.com.