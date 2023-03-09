Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Four Units to Hartford

The menu is simple, yet inviting. The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson recently announced that it has inked a franchise agreement with John Coughlin and his family to open four locations in Hartford, Connecticut.

Since its debut in 217 in L.A, customers have been swarming their different locations for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and star chicken. It received high praise from Eater LA, which wrote that Dave’s “might blow your mind.” It also caught the eyes of celebrity investors, such as Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake and badass mother—ker and Academy Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson.

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” Drake said in a statement in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Commenting on the development, the CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, Bill Phelps, said, "We look forward to supporting John and his family as they bring the brand to the Connecticut market hungry for Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 by friends Dave Kopushyan — a chef who trained in the organization of Thomas Keller (French Laundry) — Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan as a simple hot chicken cart in an East Hollywood parking lot. The popularity of the cart’s Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and seasoned curly fries grew rapidly as people lined up to grab the delicious crunchy foods.

The menu is simple, yet inviting. The chicken is the star of the brand. Expertly prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable, each piece is topped with Dave’s signature mix of spices ranging from No Spice to “The Reaper.”

The chain’s menu includes four combo meals that feature chicken tenders or chicken sandwiches with fries, pickles, and ‘Dave's Sauce.’ Spice options range from no spice to its hottest option, the "reaper." Other side offerings include Cheese Fries or Mac and Cheese, plus drinks including milkshakes.

All the tenders are served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of Dave’s sauce. Sliders are served on a hamburger bun with kale slaw, pickles, and Dave’s sauce. Cheese can also be added to each slider. The slider is also served on a hamburger bun with kale slaw, pickles, and Dave’s sauce.

