Chicken Salad Chick Set to Open New Location In Charleston

Photo by Fallon Michael/Unsplash

Chicken Salad Chick, the popular fast-casual restaurant has announced the opening of a new location in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Located at 220 St. James Ave, the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 21 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. During grand opening week, Goose Creek guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that will last till February 25th.

“Michelle and I always say one of our favorite parts of bringing the Chick to new neighborhoods is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our guests. We’ve gotten to know our fans here in the Lowcountry over the past several years, and we know they rely on us for fresh, made-from-scratch meals they can enjoy with friends and family in our dining room or on the go. They also appreciate the warm hospitality of our restaurant teams and the way we support local organizations. We can’t wait to be their new go-to spot in Goose Creek,” said Julie Beville, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Goose Creek.

The new location will feature the brand’s full menu including the signature sandwich Chicken Salad with crispy bacon and sliced tomatoes, oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, provolone, honey mustard, fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes, and more.

Every chicken salad lover discovers something at Chicken Salad Chick that is deliciously satisfying. From simple to savory to fruity and nutty or even a little spicy, you can pick the chick that suits your mood.

The brand has over a dozen varieties of chicken salads along with pimento cheese or egg salad, served by the scoop, sandwich, or bowl. Guests will also find delicious sides, soups, and desserts in addition to the scoops of chicken salad that started it all.

Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant chain based in Auburn Alabama. Founded in 2008, the chain has since then grown to more than 280 franchise restaurants and stores in 19 different states in the U.S. The brand offers delicious scratch-made Southern style, craveable favorites served from the heart.

Chicken Salad Chick has something for everyone. As stated on the brand website: “We know everyone has a different idea of what makes the perfect chicken salad recipe, so we’ve created several options.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Goose Creek will open Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to chickensaladchick.com and franchising.com.