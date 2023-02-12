New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their Restaurant

“This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.”

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, announced on its social media platform that it is going to ban children under the age of 10 from dining in their restaurant. The post started by sayings that they love kids but that it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate kids:

“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.”

According to the release, the new policy which takes effect from March 8 is aimed to address the situation which has made their job more difficult to carry out:

“This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant. We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward. Thank you for understanding,” the post reads.

Mixed reactions followed the restaurant’s post on both Instagram and Facebook. Some social media users applauded the restaurant’s decision while some are highly critical of it.

“I love this decision. Nothing frustrates me more as a single working mom then when I get the rare chance to go out (with adults and not children and not to an Applebees or kid-friendly restaurant) and there are kids not only acting up but parents completely oblivious to it and not even trying to discipline their children,” One Instagram user ssevinsky commented. “I applaud this decision and can not wait to come to dine there!”

Similarly, Jill Sorrentino-Wilson applauded the decision calling it a “fantastic idea.” According to him, as someone who worked in the restaurant industry, she could empathize. "Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious," she said.

Nettie replied to Sorrentino-Wilson thanking them for the support and writing that “it’s become a liability to us — kids running around the restaurant in circles when we’re trying to carry trays of food and drinks has made doing our jobs extremely difficult.”

Conversely, Laura Jones frowns at the idea saying that she’s not welcome at the joint even though her 9-year-old is well-behaved. In her words: “That is really sad to hear... I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well-behaved 9-year-old I’m not welcome .. sad ..”

It remains to be seen whether Nettie’s will change its stand or go ahead with it from March 8.

