Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location

Photo byGiorgi Iremadze/Unsplash

Big Chicken fans in Houston are weeks away from getting their hands on all the scrumptious foods offered at Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurants. A tentative opening date for the brand’s first Houston Location is March 14. The popular brand is opening in the Westchase area in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, near other noteworthy restaurants like El Tiempo and Kassra Persian Grill. This is going to be the second Texas location of Big Chicken. The first location is in the Moody Center Arena in Austin. 

The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From Crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Mac n’ cheese and handcrafted ice cream shakes. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to other states across the U.S. In just five years, it has skyrocketed in popularity and garnered a cult following for its Insta-worthy eats.

Big Chicken's expansion into Texas is just the beginning. 50 more locations are expected to open within the state, with an additional 150 in states including California, Florida, Nevada, Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, and Tennessee, further intensifying its footprint across the nation.

Houstonians are going to have a taste of O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites fused with modern, trending flavors. The menu showcases crispy chicken sandwiches and fried tenders, Cheez-It-crusted macaroni and cheese, and hand-crafted ice-cream milkshakes.

Big Chicken’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable. There are other yummies on the menu that are worth giving a try which include, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic bbq aioli, and more. Big Chicken’s menu is broad and enticing. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to bigchicken.com and houstoneater.com.

