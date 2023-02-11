Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In Lawrence

The popular quick-service restaurant prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made to order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces.

In a matter of days, the much talked about Taco John Restaurant coming to Boston Area will become a reality. The brand is set to open the first out of 22 locations in a development agreement with Reliance Hospitality. The restaurant opening on February 13 is located at 50 S. Broadway near Pemberton Park and Riverfront State Park.

Guests along the Merrimack River will be able to celebrate the original Taco Tuesday with Bigger. Bolder. Better. flavors. The bigger, bolder, and better brand is bringing its signature tacos, burritos, and crispy Potato Oles to Lawrence

“Taco John’s is one of the largest Mexican quick-service brands in America, so it makes perfect sense to introduce it to Boston. With its uncompromising standards of food quality and dedication to using fresh, real ingredients, we could not be happier with this partnership to introduce such a popular restaurant to a wider audience,” said franchisee and Reliance Hospitality CEO Arsal Jaffrey.

The Lawrence Taco John’s location will open its doors at 10 a.m. on its debut day. Afterward, its regular business hours will be from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the week. The special Grand opening celebration will take place on March 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Taco John’s has been serving bigger, bolder, and better flavors for more than 50 years. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the brand has since then grown to become a leading brand that operates and franchises close to 400 restaurants in 22 states across the U.S. making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S.

Author's Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to tacojohns.com and franchising.com.