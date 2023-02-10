Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In Sacramento

Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast.

Photo by Leo Roza/Unsplash

Raising Cane’s prides itself on items that are made fresh, including Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, and lemonade. According to their website the chicken is fresh and never frozen. They’re marinated for 24 hours and then hand-battered before it gets fried. A seemingly simple approach that has made the chain famous over the years.

The new location opening at 3340 El Camino Ave.adds to the roster of eateries that the Baton-Rouge, Louisiana-based chain has in Northern California.

Its expansion into the Sacramento region began in November 2021 with a location in downtown Davis. It has since added locations in Citrus Heights, Roseville and Elk Grove.

“California is considered as one of our emerging markets. While fried chicken is often associated with the South, Zygler said, it has a universal appeal,” said Chris Zygler, regional vice president for Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. You can also try a three-tender sandwich served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce and the restaurant’s signature Cane’s Sauce.

Raising Cane’s also offers ‘Tailgate’ trays of 25, 50, 75, or 100 fingers suitable for a family, office, or party. Available drinks include tall glasses of the southern classics, sweet or unsweetened tea, lemonade tea combo, or soda.

The interior of each Raising Cane’s restaurant is customized to represent its particular area. Zygler said the new Sacramento location will feature Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Republic FC photos, pictures from Sacramento high school yearbooks from yesteryear and other assorted memorabilia.

The menu is simple and consist of a series of food combos. The lowest priced combo, The 3 Finger Combo, sells for $9.79, and consists of three chicken fingers, fries, Texas Toast and a 22-ounce fountain drink or tea.

A larger chicken fingers combo with six pieces goes for $16.35. The chain also offers a chicken sandwich, three chicken fingers on two pieces of Texas Toast, plus fries and a soda or tea for $9.99.

All items are also sold separately. One chicken finger can be purchased for $1.81 or a piece of Texas Toast for $1.35. The Box Combo, which the restaurant bills as its most popular at $11.39, comes with four chicken fingers, fries, Texas Toast , cole slaw and the 22-ounce soda or tea

When Raising Cane’s opened in Elk Grove last October, drive-thru wait times were as long as an hour. Hopefully, that will not be the case this time. The new location will have a dual kitchen food line, one line to serve restaurant guests inside and another focused on the two-line drive-thru, part of a plan to have both lines move faster.

Established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996 by Louisiana state alumni Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Todd and his crew have grown the brand to more than 600 locations in the U.S.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is scheduled to open on April 13 in Arden Arcade. Address is 3340 El Camino Ave.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to raisingcanes.com and sacbee.com.