Flying Saucer-Shaped McDonald’s In Roswell Named One Of The Most Beautiful McDonald’s In The World

As one of the largest fast food chains in the world, McDonald’s has a surprisingly expansive collection of restaurants in interesting, and unique buildings. The Roswell McDonald’s looks like an alien spaceship where you can eat, and take pictures with aliens.

The McDonalds located at 720 N. Main Roswell, New Mexico. 2009 Photo by AllenS/Wikimedia Commons

There are many stunning McDonald’s restaurants around the world. From a salmon pink store in Lisbon to a flying saucer–shaped location in New Mexico, the list is proof that a delicious burger isn’t the only thing you can enjoy from a McDonald’s restaurant. Architectural Digest recently published a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald’s in the World, and the alien-themed restaurant in Roswell was one of the 5 U.S. locations that made the list.

Folks that have been to the flying saucer-shaped McDonald’s in Roswell won’t be surprised that this location made the list. The McDonald’s Roswell doesn’t look like your average McDonald’s restaurant from the outside, but the inside of the restaurant is interesting as well. The remarkable structure is an expressive adaptation of Roswell famed as the alien capital of the world.

The food is like every other McDonald's but the draw at this McDonald’s is the shape of the building which makes it a must-see if you’re heading to Roswell. This alien-themed McDonald’s restaurant is one of those McDonald’s restaurants where you can get more than just a tasty burger and fries. The stunning design portraying the Roswell incident gives guests an intriguing experience while they enjoy their meals.

“Roswell is usually heralded as “The Alien Capital of the World,” so the burger chain certainly leaned into the theme with this restaurant. Complete with holographic lighting, it’s unsurprisingly the only location shaped like a flying saucer,” -Architectural Digest.

Apart from the unique design of this restaurant, The UFO-themed Roswell has a great team renowned for maintaining a super fun and unique aesthetic, and a clean and well-running environment.

What could be wrong with stepping into a spaceship at McDonald’s, eating, and taking pictures with aliens? Nothing. The staff is friendly, the place is clean and serene. If you have kids, don’t forget to go with them. They’ll love the kids’ playroom.

