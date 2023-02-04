Orlando, FL

The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels

Madoc

The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhriO_0kcTav9n00
Orlando, Florida: Well'sbuilt Hotel, now Museum of African American History & CulturePhoto byEbyabe/Wikimedia Commons

Dr. William Monroe Wells is one of Orlando’s first black doctors and a prominent African-American physician in Orlando during the first half of the 20th century. He arrived in Orlando Florida In 1917, touched by the plight of African Americans in the segregation era, decided to build the Wells’ Built Hotel and an entertainment center for visiting African Americans barred from Florida segregated Hotels. 

Although African Americans were taxpayers like other residents of Orlando, they did not have access to recreational facilities, good schools, police protection, health care, and other services that were provided to white citizens. This engendered Dr. Wells to build the South Street Casino and the hotel next door after being issued a building permit in 1924. The Hotel provided lodging to African Americans during the segregation era.

In the United States, racial segregation is the systematic separation of facilities and services such as housing, healthcare, education, employment, and transportation on racial grounds. Signs were used to indicate where African Americans could legally walk, talk, drink, rest, or eat. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), so long as "separate but equal" facilities were provided, a requirement that was rarely met in practice. The doctrine's applicability to public schools was unanimously overturned in Brown v. Board of Education (1954) by the Supreme Court under Chief Justice Earl Warren

During the segregation era, the Wells’ Built hotel served as host to several now-famous African-American performers. Dr. Wells also built South Street Casino, an entertainment venue he built to host touring black entertainers. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community. His establishments served the intended purpose as many famous African American performers stayed at the hotel and performed at the Casino. 

A few include Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, Ivory Joe Hunter, B.B. King, Louis Armstrong, and Guitar Slim. Other prominent African Americans that visited the place include sports legend Jackie Robinson and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Although the Casino is gone, the original hotel remains and has been converted into a modest museum of African American history. It is now the home of the Wells' Built Museum since June 2009. The 6,000 feet (1,800 m) museum houses memorabilia of Orlando's African-American community. It also contains displays on the Civil Rights Movement in Orlando, along with some African art on loan from local collectors.

Exhibits include a 1930s-period hotel guestroom with authentic furniture, beading, and decorations, the South Street Casino, the Chitlin' Circuit performance hall that was formerly located next to the hotel, artifacts from Dr. William Monroe Wells, and other elements of Orlando's African American heritage.

Without the knowledge of history, We won’t understand and appreciate the roles many individuals played to end or ameliorate all kinds of social injustices in society. The Wells'Built Hotel or Wells' Built Hotel is a historic hotel that is now an African-American museum. It is located in Orlando, Florida, in the center of Orlando's historic Parramore district, at 511 West South Street. It was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places on February 4, 2000.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to history.com, en.wikipedia.com, and wellsbuilt.org...

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Segregation Era# Historic Hotel# Dr William Wells# Wells Built Hotel# Orlando

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
1K followers

More from Madoc

New Orleans, LA

This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.S

Since 1886, five generations of Monteleones have dedicated themselves to making their hotel a sparkling jewel in the heart of the French Quarter. The high-rise building that sits majestically at the foot of Royal street embodies history, luxury, and uniqueness. Its strategic position offers guests the best point of departure to all the amazing places in New Orleans. Small wonder they say that the French Quarter begins in the lobby of Hotel Monteleone.

Read full story
3 comments
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big Mac

The Guinness world record holder for eating Big Macs has eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. The Guinness world record holder for eating Big Macs has eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, TX

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to Richmond

The brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant

The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.

Read full story
5 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee

Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location

Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.

Read full story
3 comments
California, MD

Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In Maryland

Cook-to-Order Chicken Brand, with a menu that’s broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland

The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to, Oakland. The brand’s newest location is spacious with comfortable seating designed to give guests guaranteed comfort while watching the busy traffic. Since its opening, customers are swarming the place for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and the star chicken.

Read full story
11 comments
Lebanon, OH

Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents

Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy

“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.

Read full story
65 comments
Boston, MA

Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince

A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans

The historic city boasts of several iconic structures and sites that help people connect with the city’s rich history. There are also specially established places where residents and visitors can visit to gain more information and learn history that they were previously ignorant of with a chronological approach to the city’s history.

Read full story
4 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience

The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?

Read full story

Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907

The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.

It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening

The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In Oakland

The brand has become the favorite of many individuals that enjoy the specially made tasty burger and other delicious food offered at the Habit Burger Grill. Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening in Oakland, CA.

Read full story
4 comments
Billings, MT

Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings Opening

The most important point in the plan is that all customers, dine-in, and drive-thru, are going to enter King and 26th, even though the restaurant entrance is much closer to the 24th.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy