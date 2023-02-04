Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to Richmond

The brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors.

The fast-casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will open a location in Richmond at 3415 FM 762, Ste. 100, in mid-2023. With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors.

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to other states across the U.S.

The Richmond location will be Big Chicken’s second Texas location, as part of a 50-unit agreement across the state, according to a news release. Big Chicken currently has four locations open across the country. The concept offers chicken entrees such as crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders and dessert options, such as shakes and ice cream sandwiches.

“We’re taking our Texas takeover one step at a time, and our Richmond location is the next big step to getting there,” said Fazil Malik, co-owner of the new restaurant alongside Frank Malik and Noordin Jhaver, in the release.

The signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable. There are other yummies on the menu that are worth giving a try which include, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic bbq aioli, and more. Big Chicken’s menu is broad and enticing.

The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From Crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Mac n’ cheese and handcrafted ice cream shakes. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

