Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee

Photo by Tyson on Unsplash

Slim Chickens, the fast-growing brand renowned for its tasty tender chickens and smart drive-thru service have announced the opening of its newest restaurant located at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida. The new location features dine-in and drive-thru service.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. It has opened more than 200 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We are more than excited to open a new location in Florida, bringing even more opportunities for chicken lovers to indulge in our creative flavors and sauces. Experienced operating groups like Kalo Restaurant Group are exactly what our brand looks for in investors. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team and can’t wait to see their journey with the brand flourish in Tallahassee and take bloom throughout the state,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens.

“With Slim Chickens’ continuous growth across the United States and globally, our brand shows no signs of slowing down. Bringing on experienced operators like Angelo and Kim Crowell is huge for us and we look forward to seeing their journey with the brand flourish with their first location and many more along the way throughout Florida,” said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens.

This thrilling news will leave many Slim Chickens fans excited. The Slimthusiasts as they are popularly known love nothing more than enjoying the crunchy chickens and scrumptious meals offered only by Slim Chickens.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchise support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to slimchickens.com and franchising.com.