Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location

Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay.

The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.

Bobby’s Burger differentiates itself in the competitive burger, and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery, or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience. Bobby’s Burgers menu focuses on original recipes and classic flavors like fries with signature sauces, milkshakes, and burgers with a twist.

“I'm thrilled to open Bobby's Burgers in one of America's great food cities,” said Flay. “I'm confident that the New Orleans community will appreciate the big flavors of our Burgers, Fries, and Shakes.”

Folks looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors will find that they can enjoy the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and crispy potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

Additional featured menu items include Bobby’s Veggie Burger made with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce, and tomato; and a fried chicken sandwich with aji amarillo mayo, slaw, and pickles. Rounding out the menu is a six-item breakfast daypart, featuring both savory and sweet options.

“With each new location opening, more people get the opportunity to dine by Bobby Flay—and we are committed to serving our guests the highest-quality menu that makes for an unforgettable experience,” said Michael McGill, President of Intelligration Capital BB, LLC, the franchising company for Bobby’s Burgers.

As a part of the latest development project to transform Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans, the casino-entertainment company has introduced a brand-new Food Hall that is entirely chef-driven. Bobby’s Burgers will be in company with PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro and Nina’s Creole Cottage by Nina Compton. The new location is set to open on February 10, setting the stage for the brand’s continued development in 2023.

Bobby’s Burgers is the ultimate burger experience co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay. As a reflection of his successful 40-plus year career in the restaurant industry, Flay has handcrafted every ingredient and menu item to create both a craveable and approachable dining by Bobby Flay experience.

Backed by a team of veterans in the restaurant industry, Bobby’s Burgers offers tailored support from the best of the best to ensure that every location is the highest-quality burger experience. With five locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Bobby’s Burgers is launching its full-scale U.S. and international franchise expansion plan.

