Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In Maryland

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, Maryland. Multi-unit operating group D&D Slims is at the helm of the opening.

This thrilling news will leave many Slim Chickens fans excited. The Slimthusiasts as they are popularly known love nothing more than enjoying the crunchy chickens and scrumptious meals offered only by Slim Chickens.

Slim Chickens is loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum is showing no signs of slowing down.

“We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities for chicken lovers to enjoy our southern comfort food paired with a variety of homemade dipping sauces,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens.

Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens distinguishes itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit.

Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees. We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe,” said Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens.

Slim Chickens is a leading fast casual franchise that features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment. It was founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It offers high-quality food with a focus on fresh, delicious ingredients, the brand prides itself on its southern flair and commitment to hospitality, all in a fast-casual setting.

Food is cooked to order. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces. There are more than 200 Slim Chickens locations open today and 1,100 restaurants in development.

