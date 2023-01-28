McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy

“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.

The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act ("FAST") has seen significant pushback from restaurateurs and franchisees as workers' unions fight to give the state a seat at the table in negotiating wages.

One fast food president, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA in an open letter raised his concern over the policy that, if approved, would establish a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages and standards for hours and working conditions for California’s fast-food workers.

According to the McDonald’s president, proponents argued that this bill was about helping everyone, especially hard-working people employed by restaurants. But the facts simply don’t support it:

“No evidence exists to conclude that the FAST Act will better serve workers’ needs. That’s not just my opinion but also the conclusion of the state’s experts. California’s Department of Finance said, “it is not clear that this bill will accomplish its goal.”

The bill is now going to be decided on the ballot by Californians using California’s century-old referendum process after a judge in California ordered the state to stop until the people have their say in ballot boxes on November 5, 2024. This process was created more than 100 years ago to give the people the power to check special interests.

The proposed legislation would not only raise the minimum wage, affecting other top chains including Starbucks, but it would also seek to improve working conditions. The law, if approved by voters, would establish a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages and standards for hours and working conditions for California’s fast-food workers.

Opposition to the bill believes that it’ll skyrocket the price of eating in quick-service restaurants. Economists estimated that AB257 would drive up the price of eating at a quick service restaurant in California by 20% at a time when people can least afford it. Additionally, fast-food restaurant operators could decide it's too expensive to stay in California. California now at $15.50 is more than double Texas, Utah, Idaho, and some other competing states.

Despite opposition, the Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henderson explained in a statement that she remains confident California voters will approve the law.

The bill gives fast-food cooks and cashiers the power to raise the industry-wide minimum wage to up to $22/hr," SEIU said in a statement. "Similar to the state minimum wage, the industry minimum wage would adjust annually based on the Consumer Price Index."

“Fortunately, California voters will have their say in 2024. In the meantime, if you see special-interest legislation like this coming your way, workers, consumers, and small business owners need to unite and demand better,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

