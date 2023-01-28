Boston, MA

Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince

Madoc

A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’  long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgHht_0kULMxud00
Photo byMark Boss/Unsplash

The Union Oyster House is the oldest restaurant in Boston and arguably the oldest restaurant in continuous service in the U.S. While there are other older restaurants in the U.S., Union Oyster House claims to be the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S. This presumably was because it has been operating out of its original building since 1826. 

The menu is traditional New England fare, including seafood such as oysters, clams, and lobsters, as well as poultry, baked beans, steak, and chops. The restaurant originally opened as the Atwood & Bacon Oyster House on August 3, 1826. 

Union Oyster House’s building is even older than this, dating back to at least 1714, and was used for various other businesses before becoming a restaurant. According to available information, Union Street was laid out in 1636, but there are no municipal records documenting the Oyster House's date of construction. All that is known is that the Oyster House has stood on Union Street as a major local landmark for more than 250 years.

Before it became a seafood house In 1742, the building housed importer Hopestill Capen's fancy dress goods business, known colorfully as "At the Sign of the Cornfields." During this time, the Boston waterfront came up to the back door of the dry goods establishment, making it convenient for ships to deliver their cloth and goods from Europe.

In 1775, Capen's silk and dry goods store became headquarters for Ebenezer Hancock, the first paymaster of the Continental Army. The building was presumably known to Washington as it was the exact place where Federal troops received their ‘war wages’ in the official pay-station. 

During the revolution, the wives of Adams, Hancock, and Quincy, and their neighbors, often sat in their stalls of the Capen House sewing and mending clothes for the colonists. 

The popularity of the building soared in 1771 when printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building "The Massachusetts Spy," long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.

A future king of France, Louis Philippe lived on the second floor in 1776. Exiled from his country, he earned his living by teaching French to many of Boston's fashionable young ladies. Later Louis Phillippe returned home to serve as King from 1830 to 1848.

The toothpick was first used in the United States at the Union Oyster House after Enterprising Charles Forster of Maine first imported the picks from South America. To promote his new business he hired Harvard boys to dine at the Union Oyster House and ask for toothpicks. 

Labor economist and president of Haverford College John Royston also worked incognito in the Union Oyster House Coleman as a Salad and sandwich man for a while in the 1970s. He documented the experience in his book The Blue Collar Journal.

The Kennedy Clan also patronized the Union Oyster House. JFK loved to feast in privacy in the upstairs dining. His favorite booth "The Kennedy Booth" has since been dedicated to his memory. Daniel Webster was said to regularly consume at least six plates of oysters at the Union Oyster House.

The doors of this historic restaurant have remained open to diners since 1826. Since then, the Union Oyster House has known only three owners. Carrying on proud traditions in dining and service since 1970 have been Mr. Joseph A. Milano, Jr., and Ms. Mary Ann Milano Picardi.

Interestingly Union Oyster House has maintained its menu all these years. The joint has always had an Oyster bar and served traditional New England cuisine, including steak, meats, and baked beans to date. 

The restaurant serves delicious food according to a review from Tripadvisor

This was our last touristy stop on our adventure in Boston. A rustic old restaurant with the original booths from the 1800's lots of character. We stopped in for the clam chowder! The clam chowder was very good and the accompanying cornbread was perfect. It was a pricey stop but well work the experience.”

The iconic building was listed as a National Historic Landmark on May 27, 2003. The interior of the restaurant has eye-catching historic booths and 1800s objects that help guests connect with the history of the building and restaurant.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to unionoysterhouse.com, en.wikipedia.com, oldest.org, and TripAdvisor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Boston# Union Oyster House# Oldest Restaurant# Historic Building# Iconic Restaurant at Union Str

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
1K followers

More from Madoc

New Orleans, LA

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location

Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.

Read full story
3 comments
California, MD

Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In Maryland

Cook-to-Order Chicken Brand, with a menu that’s broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland

The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to, Oakland. The brand’s newest location is spacious with comfortable seating designed to give guests guaranteed comfort while watching the busy traffic. Since its opening, customers are swarming the place for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and the star chicken.

Read full story
11 comments
Lebanon, OH

Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. Presidents

Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy

“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.

Read full story
62 comments
New Orleans, LA

7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans

The historic city boasts of several iconic structures and sites that help people connect with the city’s rich history. There are also specially established places where residents and visitors can visit to gain more information and learn history that they were previously ignorant of with a chronological approach to the city’s history.

Read full story
4 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience

The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?

Read full story

Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907

The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.

It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening

The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In Oakland

The brand has become the favorite of many individuals that enjoy the specially made tasty burger and other delicious food offered at the Habit Burger Grill. Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening in Oakland, CA.

Read full story
4 comments
Billings, MT

Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings Opening

The most important point in the plan is that all customers, dine-in, and drive-thru, are going to enter King and 26th, even though the restaurant entrance is much closer to the 24th.

Read full story
1 comments
Upper Darby, PA

McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed

A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In Gilbert

With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Shaquille O’Neal’s Restaurant Brand, Big Chicken is scheduled to open in Gilbert In February marking the brand’s second location in Phoenix. The first one opened at the ASU Mullet Arena in the fall of 2022. The upcoming one is open at the former Pomo Pizzeria space located in the Heritage district 366 N Gilbert Rd.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In Dallas

The upcoming restaurant joins three other locations in the market together with the recent Fort Worth opening in November 2022. The upcoming location will bring the chain’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken that tastes delicious, and flavorful to more residents in its home market.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed Permanently

Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.

Read full story
2 comments
Billings, MT

Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In Billings

Billings city engineers are going to have organized plans before things get going. In a matter of days, the people’s favorite fast-food restaurant will open its first location in Billings. Officials have confirmed the date of the opening to be January 19.

Read full story
5 comments
Sumter, SC

McDonald’s Employee Celebrated After 42 Years of Service At Sumter Restaurant

She has been working at the Broad Street McDonald’s since 1981. It was a pure joy and delight to celebrate a resident that has done well in bringing smiles and nice memories to others. Friends, and family were present to celebrate Judy Lesser who’s been working at the restaurant since 1981.

Read full story

McDonald’s is The Favorite Fast Food In West Virginia

According to the study, the states with the least number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 individuals are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New York. The main reason why fast food restaurants are almost everywhere is obvious. People enjoy eating fast food. It’s tasty, convenient and at times cheaper compared to other alternatives. Some fast food brands, especially giant chains are preferred in some states, cities, and towns while the upcoming brands continue to work their way up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy