Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience

The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. 

Photo byThomas TuckeronUnsplash

What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence? 

Thanks to great restaurants like Brio Italian Grille, you don’t have to travel to Italy to enjoy your favorite Italian food. Their rich menu is structured the same as you find in restaurants in Italy. 

With their authentic made-from-scratch family recipes, Brio Italian Grille is a joint that brings the best of Italy to you. The joint boasts of a menu that is put together for guaranteed satisfaction and a memorable dining experience for all their guests. 

Brio Italian Grille is passionate about its chef-driven Italian menu, a passion you can taste in every dish. The restaurant’s villa-like interior will transport you to Tuscany with its hand-crafted Italian mosaics, Venetian plaster walls and arches, soaring ceilings, and fine marble countertops. 

The menu features premium steaks, homemade pasta, fresh seafood, and crispy flatbreads prepared in an authentic Italian wood-burning oven. There are also SHRIMP & SCALLOP RISOTTO, Risotto, roasted mushrooms, freshly grated Reggiano & black pepper cream sauce topped with seared shrimp, scallops & truffle oil; GRILLED SALMON FRESCA Grilled salmon, asparagus, sweet potatoes, spinach, red peppers, feta, tomatoes, pesto vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, MARGHERITA FLATBREAD Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra-virgin olive oil, and much more. 

The popularity of Italian food grew massively after the mass migration of Italians to the US in the 19th and 20th centuries. Brio Italian Grille is one of the joints where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in the U.S. From their grilled chicken masala to pasta brio, the joint brings the flavor of Italy to your table. 

In Italian, brio means “lively or joyful.” From the robust flavors to the welcoming setting, Brio Italian Grille is an ideal joint to gather with friends, family, and co-workers to experience the flavors of Italy in a lively setting.

The restaurant is an upscale affordable dining at its best with great-tasting Italian food and an inviting atmosphere under a fun, family-friendly Roman ruin decor. From their Grilled Chicken Marsala to their Pasta Brio, the Tuscany-inspired Italian restaurant menu is sure to satisfy. Maybe you crave a scrumptious steak, fresh seafood, made-to-order pasta, and fresh salads. The restaurant offers delicious food that exceeds expectations.

One thing about a great dining experience is that it awaits everyone. That feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality certainly awaits you at Brio Italian Grille located at 2150 E Williams Field Rd #118 Gilbert, Arizona 85295. 

The restaurant where guests experience soulful food, shared values, and crave-able, and unforgettable experience is open seven days a week.  It offers lunch, dinner, corporate, and event catering, and private group dining. You can also order online if you prefer to enjoy Brio at home or the office.

Brio has 33 locations across the U.S. Visit the website if you want to learn more about this amazing Italian restaurant.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to brioitalian.com. 

