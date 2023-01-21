Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907

The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.

Photo by Sara Dubler on Unsplash

New Orleans is rich in history, culture, and cuisine. It’s home to some of the most famous jazz musicians in the world. The city best known for its Mardi Gras revelry is inarguably one of the most amazing places to visit in the U.S. The city is rich in history with many scenic views that cement its status as a prominent tourist destination.

Many of the city’s hotels are just as interesting as the city itself. From luxury resorts to historic hotels that have been hosting guests for centuries. One of them is the Le Pavillon Hotel which was founded in 1907. Le Pavillion Hotel which is located at one of the area's first great plantation homes sits at the heart of the historic city.

Le Pavillion’s journey to emerge as an iconic magnificent hotel in New Orleans started In 1899 when La Baronne Realty Company bought a plot of land along Poydras Street with the intent of developing an upscale boutique hotel. But the construction did not begin in earnest until 1905 and took another two years to complete. Notwithstanding the delay, the company created a magnificent structure that displayed some of the finest Renaissance-inspired architecture in all of New Orleans. Its iconic design made it one of the most defining edifices in downtown New Orleans at the time.

Justin Denechaud subsequently acquired the location when the project concluded in 1907 and renamed it the “New Hotel Denechaud.” The Hotel Denechaud under the stewardship of Justin Denechaud quickly became among the best hotels in the city with its cutting-edge amenities and opulent services.

The hotel had 217 rooms when it was opened in January 1907. Dubbed the ‘Belle of New Orleans’ rose to instant international acclaim as one of America’s most notable new hotels. And with the first hydraulic elevators and electric lights built in New Orleans, it reached the height of elegance and innovation.

The magnificent building developed a considerable reputation as a famous gathering spot for New Orleans’ social elites. Denechaud nonetheless sold the New Hotel Denechaud to new hoteliers right before the onset of World War I, who renamed it the “DeSoto Hotel.”

Despite the change in ownership, the hotel continued to maintain its prestige as an exclusive vacation getaway in New Orleans. During the events of the Great Depression and World War II which negatively affected the local economy, the hotel staff thought of innovative ways to keep the business solvent.

One was during Prohibition when the DeSoto Hotel operated an underground escape tunnel that led straight to an exit over a block away. The tunnel was activated in case law enforcement arrived on the scene to break up any illicit parties.

Le Pavillon Hotel became what it is today in the 1970s—a charming downtown New Orleans hotel close to many places to explore nearby after new owners acquired the site and relaunched it as “Le Pavillon Hotel.” The proprietor's immediate focus was on redeveloping Le Pavillon into an outstanding showplace for the city.

They began the search in Europe, which yielded most of the décor that graces the halls today. Among the items collected included massive exterior columns and oversized sculptures that were carved by Italian artisans to the owner’s specifications. Eleven glistening crystal chandeliers were also purchased from Czechoslovakia and installed throughout the redesigned lobby. Various French paintings and furnishings also arrived, such as the unique marble railings that once resided in Paris’ Grand Hotel. All helped to accentuate Le Pavillon Hotel’s historic roots, while also elevating the hotel for a modern audience.

Le Pavillon Hotel has been a member of Historic Hotels of America since 1994. It has since its redevelopment remained one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to lepavillon.com, oldest.org and historichotel.org.