McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed

A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.

Photo by Luke van Zyl on Unsplash

The construction work for a redesigned property is expected to commence later this year and be concluded by fall 2024. The new six-story building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the university.

According to a press release from Penn’s Facility and Real Estate Services, the remodeling project is part of a broader ongoing investment by Penn in the 40th Street Corridor. It states that the University of Pennsylvania purchased the land from McDonald’s and created a condominium interest. The agreement includes shared ownership of the first floor allowing for McDonald’s to return and providing a new 4700 SF space for the restaurant that replaces the existing 50-plus-year-old structure.

Penn has teamed with Mosaic Development Partners (Mosaic) in conjunction with PZS Architecture and LF Driscoll Construction/Perryman Construction (D/P) to complete the comprehensive redevelopment of 3935 Walnut Street.

Mosaic is a Philadelphia-based, minority-certified, commercial real estate development and project management company that focuses on ground-up development and adaptive reuse of commercial properties in urban communities.

“This project will be additive to the area. We are thrilled to work with McDonald’s in the repositioning of this pivotal intersection while ensuring the restaurant reopens and remains a fixture within the surrounding community,” said Ed Datz, executive director of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania.

This new mixed-use building is the latest investment by Penn in the University’s ongoing investment in the 40th Street Corridor, which began more than 20 years ago. The construction work is scheduled to begin early in the new year as part of Penn’s agreement with McDonald’s and is anticipated to be open for operation in the summer or fall of 2024.

While McDonald’s will remain on site, the University can utilize the upper floors for administrative purposes currently in the center of campus, while repurposing those internal campus spaces for more student-facing use.

Designed as a turnkey real estate model project, 3935 Walnut Street will be a highly flexible space, making it functional and operational. The building’s exterior will consist of a brick veneer with large windows to accommodate the office component. According to the release, Penn is also working with McDonald’s to ensure that the signage and aluminum storefront is consistent with the design needs on the first floor. McDonald’s looks forward to continuing to serve the community as part of this new development.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to facility.upenn.edu and thedp.com.