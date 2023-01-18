Phoenix, AZ

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In Gilbert

Madoc

With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. 

Photo byamirali mirhashemianonUnsplash

Shaquille O’Neal’s Restaurant Brand, Big Chicken is scheduled to open in Gilbert In February marking the brand’s second location in Phoenix. The first one opened at the ASU Mullet Arena in the fall of 2022. The upcoming one is open at the former Pomo Pizzeria space located in the Heritage district 366 N Gilbert Rd. 

The new location will serve Big Chicken’s full menu which includes sandwiches, like the big and sloppy with Mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli and the Shaq attack with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce. 

With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Each menu item tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. 

O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to 9 other states. 

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development. 

Big Chicken’s menu is broad and enticing. The signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable. There are other yummies on the menu that are worth giving a try which includes, a variety of fried chicken sandwiches, sliders, tenders, and salads topped with crispy chicken. Sandwiches include the Big and Sloppy, which comes stuffed with macaroni and cheese, crispy onions, and roasted barbecue aioli. 

There’s also the bucket Jerkme, a Nashville hot chicken handheld with lettuce, mayo, and pickles that are named after O’Neal’s uncle. And the MDE - or the ‘most delicious ever’ inspired by O’Neal’s nickname, ‘most dominant ever’ comes with a five-ounce chicken patty, Shaquille sauce, and pickles. Sides include sweet potato, waffle fries, Lucille’s Mac and cheese, and jalapeño fries. 

The Big Chicken brand will be serving its delicious big meal to guests in February at its new location at 366 N Gilbert Rd. The exact date is yet to be announced. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to bigchicken.com and azcentral.com. 

