Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In Dallas

Photo by Oliver Sjöström on Unsplash

The upcoming location will bring the chain’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken that tastes delicious, and flavorful to more residents in its home market.

A local Dallas franchisee LPMG LLC is developing the Korean fried chicken restaurant in the area, with the first location set to open in the fall of 2023. The upcoming restaurant is joining three other locations in the market together with the recent Fort Worth opening in November 2022.

Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with more than 120 U.S. locations, announced it has inked another franchise development agreement, adding a fourth location in Dallas.

“Since we moved our corporate office to Dallas in 2021, continuing our expansion in Texas has been a focus for us. It’s been great to see the community here develop a love for Bonchon and our unbeatable Korean fried chicken,” says Amanda Millikan, vice president of franchise development at Bonchon. “As our fanbase here grows, we are eager to partner with operators like LPMG who can bring more locations to the area.”

What sets Bonchon apart is the process every piece undergoes before it is served. The chickens are hand-battered in a thin layer of flour and other secret ingredients that contribute to giving each piece the Bonchon signature taste. Thereafter each piece is fried twice first to soak in all the succulent juices and secondly to achieve that unique, crunchy taste that leaves people craving for more. Finally, each piece is hand brushed with the signature Bonchon sauce. This last stage guarantees a perfectly flavorful eating experience for customers.

As Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand-battered, and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Founded in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world.

It has since then established itself as a global sensation with more than 390 locations across the globe and 120 locations in the U.S. Apart from the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, Bonchon also offers other pan Asian favorites like Kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

