Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed Permanently

Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

The restaurant opened in 2004 before the owners took over in 2010. It has since then become a nice place to enjoy different nice meals and share experiences with different people. Sadly their last day in business was on the 8 January. It was s goodbye difficult to say due to the experiences and memories of the joint since the restaurant opened in 2004.

The Nauti Mermaid located at 1378 W St, Cleveland in the City’s Warehouse District announced the closure of the restaurant in a Facebook post citing hardships amid the pandemic, like the lockdown, limited capacity, thin downtown traffic, and staffing difficulties.

Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.

The team is appreciative of the massive support they’ve received over the years from customers who became friends, and family. In their words:

“This is one of the hardest goodbyes we’ve ever had, and it’s all because of our regulars who have become friends, and close friends who have become our family. Thank you to our loyal staff who stuck with us through some tough and uncertain times. We couldn’t have done it without you,” the post read.

Amazing relationships can be built in a short time, but the ones that last longer and are packed with nice memories are the ones we cherish the most. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.

“Definitely a home away from home with the best staff and owners," writes one Facebook user. “So many great times and memories, thanks for everything. Can’t thank you all enough for so many great years! Missing you already.”

Saying goodbye is always difficult, especially when it’s the only option we have. The nice restaurant which has been the favorite of some residents has closed for good leaving owners, staff, and fans with the memories of the joint they once-cherished.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to thenautimermaid.com and facebook.com.