McDonald’s is The Favorite Fast Food In West Virginia

According to the study, the states with the least number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 individuals are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New York.

The main reason why fast food restaurants are almost everywhere is obvious. People enjoy eating fast food. It’s tasty, convenient and at times cheaper compared to other alternatives. Some fast food brands, especially giant chains are preferred in some states, cities, and towns while the upcoming brands continue to work their way up.

West Virginia's favorite fast food restaurant was revealed in a study conducted by betsperts.com. The Mountain State’s favorite fast food restaurant was McDonald’s, with Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A taking second and third place. West Virginia is in the top three with 5.3 fast food restaurants per 10,000 in the United States.

Sharing the top three spots with West Virginia is Oklahoma, which also has 5.3 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 people. Oklahoma's top three favorite fast-food restaurants are also identical to West Virginia’s.

McDonald’s was the most searched fast food restaurant in 22 of the 50 states in the U.S. Ohio and Michigan had McDonald’s as their favorite, while Chick-Fil-A is the favorite in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina.

The U.S. unsurprisingly took the first spot in the world with 39.2 McDonald’s restaurants per 1 million individuals in the United States. The U.S. has over 13,000 restaurants, almost 9,000 more than any other country.

Taking second place is Australia with a total of 981 restaurants—37.5 McDonald’s restaurants per 1 million individuals. In third place is Canada with a total of 1,400 restaurants—36.4 McDonald’s restaurants per 1 million individuals.

Fast foods aren’t going away anytime soon despite their unhealthy label. It remains the favorite of most people who find it delicious, and convenient. At times even folks that are not into eating fast food will opt for it due to their busy lifestyle.

