Orlando, FL

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Madoc

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items.

Photo by
Photo byDevin Berko/Unsplash

Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.

Come January 18, 2023, Jollibee will debut its Orlando storefront at 11891 East Colonial Drive to the joy of many fans who have been looking forward to the opening day. The fast-growing brand is famous for its quality and delicious foods which come at reasonable prices. 

Folks that aren’t familiar with the brand are about to find out what sets Jollibee apart from its competitors. From the brand’s broad menu to exceptional services, Jollibee offers what customers look out for in a restaurant. Famous for its mouthwatering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items.

“Get ready Orlando! We are ready to serve up the most delicious fried chicken you have ever had. From the minute you walk through our doors - or line up at our first-ever two-lane drive-thru - to your very last bite, we are determined to make every experience at Jollibee a joyful one for our guests,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, of Jollibee North America. "

In addition to fried chicken buckets, sandwiches, and tenders, some of Jollibee's most popular items are sweet spaghetti topped with hot dogs, burger steaks, and peach mango pies. The chain also serves fries, burgers, rice and Palabok Fiesta, and Filipino noodle dishes.

Chickenjoy, the brand’s signature fried chicken, is hand-bread, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to achieve next-level flavor. The chicken sandwich features a crispy juicy chicken breast filet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. 

Jollibee’s Orlando Location opening at 11891 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826 is the brand’s 87th restaurant in North America and the fourth in the sunshine state. 

Hours of Operation 9 a:m to 12 a:m seven days a week. 

Customers can pick up their orders to go or enjoy the convenience of the two-lane drive-thru service starting from the opening day. Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery will not be available on the opening day, but in the coming weeks. What could be better than that? 

Jollibee Foods Corporation JFC, also known as Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It has grown brands that bring fun dining experiences to its numerous customers across the world. It has a presence in 34 countries with over stores globally. New menu items include; Biscuits freshly baked, warm and flakey. Mandarin Orange Crispy Chicken Salad and the brand’s sliced crispy chicken tenders are served on a bed of premium fresh produce.

Author's Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to jollibeefoods.com and prnewswire.com...

