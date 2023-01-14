The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In Business

Photo by Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash

One good thing about Chick-Fil-A is that the chain is almost always popping up across the U.S. One moment you read that one location is closing and the next moment you read that two new locations or even more are opening close to you or other locations. The chain, being the favorite of millions of Americans, is always building new locations to bring its delicious food closer to its numerous fans.

Chick-fil-A at the Great Lakes mall food court has been in existence since January 1989. Now as a frequent guest of this restaurant, you might hitherto find yourself thinking that your favorite joint is never going away given the giant size of the brand and the number of years your favorite location has been in the mall. That’s never gonna happen. The store closed permanently on Dec 31.

There are still other locations where fans can get their meals nevertheless, this news will surely displease some people, especially those that have come to prefer the restaurant for different reasons like excellent service delivery, proximity, and no issues with traffic and parking...

The other two locations within five miles are 9611 Mentor Ave, Mentor OH 44060, and 35411 Euclid Ave Willoughby OH 44094.

Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to chick-fil-a.com and cleveland.com