Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In Watauga

Photo by Fahmi Fahkrudin/Unsplash

The fast-growing coffee brand that’s famous for its smart drive-thru, quality tasty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries is set to open in Watauga. Scooter’s coffee will mark the opening with a celebration on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile App.

The new location will feature Scooter’s coffee signature drink Caramelicious and other menu items like the specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

The drive-thru location opening in Watauga is owned and operated by Letitia Chukeumah, Obi Chukwuma, and Fred Masindi. Commenting on the new development, one of the franchisees praised the brand for its quality coffee and expressed his excitement to finally bring the experience to Watauga. In his words:

"In August 2020, I had my first cup of Scooter’s Coffee,” said Obi Chukwumah. By the close of 2022, Kennaija Beans OpCo was in action! This is because “Amazing Coffee, Amazingly Fast;” is not just a hashtag, it’s a lived experience. We are truly excited to bring this experience to Watauga/North Richland Hills and Northeast Fort Worth.”

Customers can earn three smiles for every dollar spent to collect free drinks each time they use the app. Mobile Order Ahead which allows customers to customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window is also available.

And if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage before scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty by using the ‘Scan to Earn Loyalty’ only QR code. To pay with the app, all you have to do is to link a credit card and tap ‘Pay in Stores’ from the home screen.

Scooter’s Coffee is currently experiencing strategic growth in the Midwest and nationwide. Founded in 1998 in Nebraska, the brand has grown to over 500 locations in 27 states across the nation. The brand’s success is simple, staying committed to the original business principles and the company’s four core values which are integrity, love, humility, and courage.

The new location is at 5955 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, Texas. Friday, January 20, 2023, is the grand opening day.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to scooterscoffee.com and franchising.com..