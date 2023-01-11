Researchers Design Biosensors to Identify Toxins In Beef

The sensor works by identifying the presence of the toxin putrescine in beef via cell-based protein synthesis.

In an effort to improve food safety, Concordia researchers have designed a new technology that identifies the presence of the toxin putrescine in beef. Putrescine is responsible for the noxious odors of putrefying meats which can cause headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, and heart palpitations if consumed in large quantities.

The disposable, paper-based synthetic biosensor can quickly detect rotten meat. According to the researchers, their newspaper-based synthetic biosensor is reliable, inexpensive, and consumer friendly.

Describing the rationale behind the biosensor, lead author Alaa Salem who is working on her Ph.D. at the Saskatchewan‘s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization says: “Making a rapid, easy-to-use biosensor for people to check the quality of the food they are eating is empowering. We wanted to make a device that anyone could use, that is disposable and contains no toxic materials.”

The sensor works by identifying the presence of the toxin putrescine in beef via cell-based protein synthesis- proteins are produced using the biological machinery of a cell without using the living cell.

And by adding putrescine to this cell-based system, the researchers found they could visually see the toxin (Putrescine) under UV light after an hour. After four hours, they were confident that their readings were highly accurate.

The next test involves keeping a beef sample in a freezer, in a refrigerator, and at room temperature to see how much putrescine accumulated after some days. Results showed that samples from the freezer and refrigerator had very low levels of putrescine, while the ones kept at room temperature had a high level of putrescine enough to sicken anyone who might consume it.

Salem says she wants everyone to be able to use the technology, whether it’s a college student, busy mom, or people working in the restaurant industry.

Despite the success of these trials, the researchers warned that the biosensor won’t be commercially available anytime soon.

According to Steve Shih, Concordia university's research chair in microfluidics for biology and chemical analysis: “We believe our work is a first step toward using sensors in the meat preparation industry. In addition, we believe this type of sensing can be used in the environmental sampling of heavy metal contamination and cancer and disease diagnostics.”

Selim’s co-authors include her former Ph.D. student colleagues at the Shih Microfluidics Lab, James Perry, Mohamed Nasr, and Jay Pimprika as well as Steve Shih, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering

The research paper is available here.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to foodsafetynews.com and pubs.acs.org..