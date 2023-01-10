Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las Vegas

The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

Photo by Lucas Andrade/Unsplash

The new Las Vegas location situated at 9595 West Tropicana Avenuewill serve Big Chicken’s full menu which includes sandwiches, like the big and sloppy with Mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli and the Shaq attack with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce.

The Big Chicken concept is the brainchild of Shaquille O’Neal and other highly accomplished individuals. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners that include, JRS Hospitality, a successful Las Vegas-based ownership group, and Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion dollar brand development.

O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. The brand has since then expanded to 9 other states.

According to QSR magazine, Big Chicken now has more than 150 locations in its development pipeline in California, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada.

He announced last May that he has signed a franchise agreement with local restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open 6 new Big Chicken locations across northwest Nevada.

The Big Chicken brand will be serving its delicious big meal to guests from their Las Vegas newest location at 9595 West Tropicana Avenue starting from Jan 12.

The signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable. There are other yummies on the menu that are worth giving a try which includes, mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, roasted garlic bbq aioli, and more. Big Chicken’s menu is broad and enticing.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to bigchicken.com, vegas.eater.com and qsrmagazine.com..