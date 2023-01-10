Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in Bernalillo

The brand’s New Epic Tortas, a Mexican-style sandwich available in three different flavors including Carne Asada and Queso, BTL, and Crispy Chicken and Guac are also available at the new location.

Photo by Krisztian Tabori/Unsplash

What’s your favorite Del Taco food? The famous crinkle-cut fries that taste delicious and uniquely different? Or the brand’s New Epic Tortas? Whatever your favorite might be, residents and visitors of Bernalillo can now enjoy their favorite Del Taco meal at the brand’s newest location at 200 US-500 in Bernalillo located on the outskirts of Albuquerque New Mexico.

The brand is going to mark the grand opening with a full week of deals and giveaways. During the grand opening week January 9 through 13, the chain will be giving away prizes to guests that come in to spin the wheel or partake in a raffle ticket contest. Prices include limited edition Del Taco merch, Fred food, and a chance to win a month of free tacos.

Other offerings and deals designed to mark the grand opening week include a pair of hot sauce for the first 50 customers, and $1 worth of tacos all through Tuesday, Jan 10. 50 Del Taco t-shirts For the first 50 customers on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 3-7 pm. All day $1. worth of Bean and Cheese Burritos and 50 Del Taco Burrito Blankets For the first 50 customers on Friday, Jan 12 from 3 - 7 p.m.

Commenting on the development, Dennis Ekstrom, owner of Del Taco Franchise Diamondback LLC.a Del expressed his excitement to finally bring the brand to a place where they have a loyal fan base. In his words:

“Del Taco has a loyal fan base here in the Albuquerque area, so we are excited to bring them another quick, convenient location to get their favorite Mexican food,” said Dennis Ekstrom, owner of Del Taco Franchise Diamondback LLC. “We know the Bernalillo residents will appreciate our dedication to fresh quality ingredients, our vast 20 Under $2 value menu and that we are kicking off this new location with a week full of deals”

Residents and guests of Bernalillo can now enjoy the brand’s classic menu items offered all year which include a lineup of Burritos, Tacos, Burgers, and Del Tacos Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. The brand’s New Epic Tortas, a Mexican-style sandwich available in three different flavors including Carne Asada and Queso, BTL, and Crispy Chicken and Guac are also available at the new location.

At Del Taco, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant’s kitchen.

Guests can expect quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans, and made-from-scratch creamy Queso Blanco and fresh house-made guacamole.

Del Taco Restaurant Inc is an American fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in American-Style Mexican Cuisine. The brand has since its establishment in 1964 in California grown to more than 596 locations across the country.

The new location is at 200 US-500, Bernalillo, NM 87004. It features Dine-in, Drive-through, and delivery. It is open 24 hours Monday through Sunday.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to deltaco.com and franchising.com..