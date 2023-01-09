Fort Worth, TX

American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft Cabins

Madoc

In the complaint, flight attendants alleged the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses. 

Photo byMika Baumeister/Unsplash

Federal safety and health investigators have determined that American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who reported worker illnesses caused by toxic fumes entering the cabin.

A whistleblower investigation initiated on Aug 2, 2022, by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revealed that American Airlines Inc. retaliated against employees who filed complaints about illnesses with the company. In the complaint, flight attendants alleged the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses. 

Consequently, OSHA proposed penalties of $6, 837 following its investigations. 

“Federal law protects workers’ rights to voice workplace safety and health concerns without the fear of retaliation. When employers punish employees for doing so, they create a chilling effect that may stop workers from reporting future issues, putting their health and well-being, and that of co-workers, at risk. Our investigation found that the flight attendants engaged in protected activities when they reported illnesses related to jet fuel fumes seeping into the aircraft cabin,” Minor added. “Workers must feel empowered to inform managers and others about potential hazards that jeopardize workers’ safety and health.” OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth, Texas

The Fort Worth-based company has 15 business days from receipt of its citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the Independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. 

OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program enforces the whistleblower provisions of more than 20 whistleblower statuses. These statuses protect employees from retaliation for reporting violations of various workplace safety and health, airline, commercial motor, carrier, consumer product, environmental, financial reform, food safety, health insurance reform, motor vehicle safety, nuclear, pipeline, public transportation agency, railroad, maritime and security laws; and for engaging in other protected activities.

You have the right to report if your workplace is unsafe. Learn more about OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to dol.gov, osha.gov and whistleblowers.gov..

# American Airlines# Whistleblower Protection Progr# Penalties# Department of Labor# OSHA

