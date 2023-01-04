Columbia, SC

Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations

Madoc

Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb1z4_0k3gmI2R00
Photo byJarritos Mexican SodaonUnsplash

The U.S. Department of Labor has imposed a fine of $47,710 on Arby’s Restaurant operator, Newberry Restaurant Group, for allowing minor-aged employees to work behind the federally allowed work hours.

The fine comes after a child labor investigation carried out by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division at Arby's Restaurant locations in South Carolina revealed that the Newberry Restaurant Group which currently operates 14 Arby’s locations in the state, allowed 65 minors-aged employees to work beyond federally allowed work hours. 

It determined that Newberry Restaurant Group allowed employees between the ages of 14 and 15 years old to work more than three hours on a school day, past 9 pm after Labor Day, and past 7 pm on school nights, thus violating the child labor hours of work regulations in the Fair Labour Standard Act.

Consequently, the Department has ruled that the franchisee must pay a fine of $47,710 to address the child labor violations at the Arby’s franchisee’s locations. These locations are Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla. 

This is coming days after the Department of Labor Fined a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee for paying workers with meals and for Letting teenagers use hazardous machinery. 

Commenting on the release, the Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina urged employers to comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations. In the director’s words:

“Restaurant employers who employ minor-aged workers must understand and comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations. The kinds of violations found in these investigations – and the penalties associated with them – could have been avoided. We encourage employers to review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”

The investigation is part of the Wage and Hour Division’s ongoing cross-regional food services initiative in the South East of the county. In the fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the agency’s South East region found child violations in more than 190 food service employers investigated, resulting in more than $1 million in penalties assessed to employers. 

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to dol.gov..

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Child Labor Violations# Department of Labor# Arbys Restaurant Chain# Fine# South Carolina

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I write about life and important events happening around you and other places.

N/A
638 followers

More from Madoc

Oklahoma City, OK

This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.

Read full story
2 comments
Batavia, IL

Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In Batavia

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 10 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. The casual chicken salad restaurant is opening its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. The location is 220 North Randall Road Batavia IL 60510. The brand’s newest location features a drive-thru and a private event space.

Read full story
East Brunswick, NJ

Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East Brunswick

The concept specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches. They use the best ingredients to bring everything together through their genuine, world-class hospitality.

Read full story
Lehi, UT

JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to Lehi

Tasty and unforgettable bowls of ramen will be waiting for guests when the location opens for business on the 9th of January. JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing real ramen culture to locals and visitors of Lehi. JINYA is known for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, made from broth simmered for 20 hours in-house. From its customizable menu to sleek interiors, JINYA Ramen Bar presents to guests a contemporary Japanese dining ideal for lively social gatherings for all ages.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for Business

All the healthy foods that WaBa is famous for are available at the newly revamped Hollywood location. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is back to serve their guests all the healthy foods that are only available at WaBa Grill. The revamped restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics and refreshed interior.

Read full story
Tolleson, AZ

The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals

Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order foods that meet the satisfaction of guests in terms of quality and taste. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Tolleson locals the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying.

Read full story
6 comments
Dulles, VA

Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently

No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.

Read full story
2 comments
Dayton, TX

Wendy’s Opens a New Location In Dayton

The people’s favorite restaurant for a quick quality meal has opened its 403rd Wendy’s Restaurant in Dayton. This new location offers the full Wendy’s menu featuring breakfast Combos, the new Italian Mozzarella Chicken, freshly made salads and Hamburger, and Wendy’s kid's meals.

Read full story
1 comments
Valdosta, GA

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing

Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.

Read full story
11 comments
Richardson, TX

Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In Richardson

Birdcall is a Colorado-based restaurant brand that specializes in offering 100% natural chicken meals and delivering superior services. The Colorado-based restaurant chain is among new businesses that will arrive in Richardson in 2023. There is no certain date for the opening yet, but officials expect it to be sometime in the Q3 of 2023.

Read full story

Sesame Joins The List of Major Food Allergens on January 1, 2023, FDA Says

Sesame will be included in the list of major food allergens defined by law from January 1, 2023, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Food allergies and other types of food hypersensitivity affect millions of Americans. Food allergies occur when the body’s immune system reacts to certain proteins in food. Allergic reactions to food vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lips swelling to severe life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis which may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.

Read full story
Roseville, CA

Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In Roseville

The new location will offer all of the brand’s iconic meals including the world-famous Original Orange Chicken. Panda Express will be celebrating the grand opening of its latest location in Roseville on the 4th of January. Official ribbon ceremony with the members of Roseville Chamber of Commerce on the opening day beginning by 10 am. Wonderful gifts await the first 88 guests to arrive at the new restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Grocery Tax Dropping to 1% From January 1, 2023

The sales tax rate on groceries (food for home consumption and certain essential personal hygiene items) will be reduced to 1% beginning January 1, 2023. Groceries are about to get cheaper in Virginia as the state government lowers grocery tax to 1% from Jan 1, 2023. Sales of food for home consumption and certain essential personal hygiene products are taxed at the reduced rate of 2.5% throughout Virginia. Beginning January 1, 2023, the rate will decrease to 1%.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine

The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.

Read full story
78 comments
Grapevine, TX

Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023

The crave-worthy miniature burger restaurant uses locally raised organic Wagyu to create its assorted mouthwatering sliders. The unique restaurant that specializes in sliders is going to open a new location at 480 W. SH-114, in February 2023. The soon-to-be-opened spacious location is about 3,405 square feet of indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s website states that the brand is working on opening another location in Alliance Summer of 2023.

Read full story
Watauga, TX

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San Antonio

Graze Craze, a new concept featuring handcrafted charcuterie boards, is becoming more popular in the Lone Star State. Graze Craze is a fast-growing brand within the graze-style food category. It offers an alternative experience to traditional dining options. The fast-growing brand has added a new location in the Lone Star State as more people identify with the leading brand in the trending graze-style eating.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing

The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy