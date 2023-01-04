Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations

Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.

Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

The U.S. Department of Labor has imposed a fine of $47,710 on Arby’s Restaurant operator, Newberry Restaurant Group, for allowing minor-aged employees to work behind the federally allowed work hours.

The fine comes after a child labor investigation carried out by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division at Arby's Restaurant locations in South Carolina revealed that the Newberry Restaurant Group which currently operates 14 Arby’s locations in the state, allowed 65 minors-aged employees to work beyond federally allowed work hours.

It determined that Newberry Restaurant Group allowed employees between the ages of 14 and 15 years old to work more than three hours on a school day, past 9 pm after Labor Day, and past 7 pm on school nights, thus violating the child labor hours of work regulations in the Fair Labour Standard Act.

Consequently, the Department has ruled that the franchisee must pay a fine of $47,710 to address the child labor violations at the Arby’s franchisee’s locations. These locations are Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.

This is coming days after the Department of Labor Fined a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee for paying workers with meals and for Letting teenagers use hazardous machinery.

Commenting on the release, the Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina urged employers to comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations. In the director’s words:

“Restaurant employers who employ minor-aged workers must understand and comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations. The kinds of violations found in these investigations – and the penalties associated with them – could have been avoided. We encourage employers to review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”

The investigation is part of the Wage and Hour Division’s ongoing cross-regional food services initiative in the South East of the county. In the fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the agency’s South East region found child violations in more than 190 food service employers investigated, resulting in more than $1 million in penalties assessed to employers.

Author’s Note: This article is solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information shared in the article are attributed to dol.gov..